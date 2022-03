Tourney 2022 Maine High School Basketball Scoreboard

The Maine Principal's Association Tourney 2022 Basketball Schedule and scoreboard. 101.9 The Rock will be providing full coverage of all Aroostook County teams in Class B, C and D North and will take place at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

This scoreboard will be updated as games are completed. Games that are highlighted in Blue will be broadcasted on 101.9 The Rock on-air, online, and on The Rock App.

State Finals

Class B - Cross Insurance Center Bangor Friday, March 4 Girls 7 p.m. Boys 8:45 p.m.

Class A and AA - Cross Arena Portland Saturday, March 4 Class A Girls 1 p.m Class A Boys 3 p.m. Class AA Girls 7 p.m. Class AA Boys 9 p.m.

Class C and D - Augusta Civic Center Saturday, March 5 Class D Girls 1 p.m. and Boys 2:45 p.m. Class C Girls 7 p.m. and Boys 8:45 p.m.

Cross Insurance Center Bangor

Tuesday February 15 Prelims at Higher Seeds

Class B Girls Results



#1 Old Town defeated #17 John Bapst 52-31

#8 Caribou defeated #9 Houlton 47-28

#4 Presque Isle defeated #13 Belfast 68-22

#12 Mount View defeated #5 Waterville 46-36

#3 MDI defeated. #14 Orono 59-23.

#6 Ellsworth defeated. #11 Washington Academy 65-34

#10 MCI defeated #7 Foxcroft Academy 61-39

Class C Girls Results



#1 Stearns defeated #16 Lee Academy 57-27

#8 Sumner defeated. #9 Central Aroostook 48-42

#4 Central defeated. #13 Fort Fairfield 51-28

#5 Hodgdon defeated #12 Woodland 58-12

#3 Penobscot Valley defeated. #14 Piscataquis 48-10

#6 Fort Kent defeated #11 Mattanawcook 51-42

#2 Calais defeated #15 Penquis 42-22

#7 Dexter defeated. #10 Narraguagus 58-21

Class D Girls Results



#9 Shead defeated #8 Ashland 42-38

#4 Deer Isle Stonington defeated #13 Easton 80-20

#5 Shenck defeated #12 Washburn 44-13

#3 Machias defated #14 Bangor Christian 75-16

#6 East Grand defeated #11 Van Buren 49-15

#7 Katahdin defeated #10 Jonesport Beals 45-29

Class D Boys Results



#3 Van Buren defeated #14 East Grand 58-20

Wednesday February 16 Prelims at Higher Seeds

Class B Boys

#1 Ellsworth defeated #16 Waterville 79-39

#8 Presque Isle defeated #9 Hermon 55-45.

#4 Old Town 55 vs. #13 Washington Academy 39

#5 Mount View defeated. #12 Caribou 89-70

#3 Foxcroft Academy defeated #14 MDI 49-35

#11 John Bapst defeated #6 Houlton 57-47

#7 Winslow defeated #10 Bucksport 68-49

#2 Orono defeated #15 Belfast 75-30

Class C Boys

#1 Fort Kent defeated #16 Central Aroostook 64-42.

#8 Calais defeated #9 Hodgdon 67-56

#4 Dexter defeated #13 Madawaska 50-33

#5 Lee Academy vs. #12 Penquis 6:30 p.m.

#3 Woodland defeated #14 Narraguagus 55-35

#11 Central defeated #6 Stearns 77-60

#2 GSA defeated. #15 Searsport 47-31

#10 Penobscot Valley defeated #7 Fort Fairfield 49-36

Class D Boys

#8 Jonesport Beals defeated #9 Easton 60-45

#4 Wisdom defeated #13 Ashland 90-45

#5 Bangor Christiandefeated #12 Shead 71-22

#6 Schenck defeated. #11 Deer Isle Stonington 70-21

#7 Kathadin defeated #10 Washburn 48-34

Friday, February 18 Session 1

4 p.m.#3 MDI 46 vs. #6 Ellsworth 28 (B Girls)

vs. #6 Ellsworth (B Girls) 5:30 p.m. #2 Hermon 58 vs. #10 MCI 30 (B Girls)

vs. #10 MCI (B Girls) 7 p.m.#3 Foxcroft Academy Boys 45 vs. #11 John Bapst 56

vs. #11 John Bapst 8:30 p.m. #2 Orono 59 vs #7 Winslow 54

Saturday, February 19 Session 2

Saturday, February 19 Session 3

2 p.m. Winner #4 Old Town 59 defeated. #5 Mount View 57

3:30 p.m. #1 Ellsworth 54 defeated #8 Presque Isle 48

Saturday, February 19 Session 4

Monday, February 21 Session 5

Monday, February 21 Session 6

2 p.m. #4 Deer Isle Stonington 39 vs.#5 Schenck 54

3:30 p.m. #1 Southern Aroostook 76 defeated #9 Shead 27

Monday, February 21 Session 7

7 p.m.#4 Wisdom Boys 46 defeated #5 Bangor Christian 44

8:30 p.m. #1 Machias Boys 85 defeated. #8 Jonesport-Beals 40

Tuesday, February 22 Session 8

9:30 a.m. #3 Penobscot Valley Girls 38 defeated #6 Fort Kent 24

11 a.m. #2 Calais Girls 24 #7 Dexter 37

Tuesday, February 22 Session 9

2 p.m. Dexter 67 defeated Lee Academy 39

3:30 p.m. #1 Fort Kent 59 defeated #8 Calais 39

Tuesday, February 22 Session 10

7 p.m. #4 Central Girls 32 vs. #5 Hodgdon 53

8:30 p.m. #1 Stearns Girls 63 defeated #8 Sumner 27

Wednesday, February 23 Session 11

9:30 a.m. #3 Woodland Boys 45 defeated by #11 Central 63

11 a.m. #2 GSA Boys 44 defeated #10 Penobscot Valley 18

Wednesday, February 23 Session 12

2 p.m. B Girls Semifinals #2 Hermon 42 defeated #3 MDI 32

3:30 p.m. B Girls Semifinals #1 Old Town vs #4 Presque Isle

Wednesday, February 23 Session 13

7 pm. B Boys Semifinals #2 Orono 56 defeated #11John Bapst 39

8:30 p.m B Boys Semifinals #1 Ellsworth 55 defeated #4 Old Town 47

Thursday, February 24 Session 14

2 p.m. D Girls Semifinals #2 Wisdom 61 defeated #3 Machias 25

3:30 p.m. D Girls Semifinals #1 Southern Aroostook 69 defeated Schenck 23

Thursday, February 24 Session 15

7 p.m. D Boys #2 Southern Aroostook 71 #6 Schenck 42

8:30 p.m D Boys #1 Machias 72 defeated # 4 Wisdom 34

Friday, February 25 Session 16

Due to weather the Class C Semifinals were moved to Saturday February 26

2 p.m. C Girls Semifinals #3 PVHS 28 defeated #7 Dexter 18

3:30 p.m. C Girls Semifinals #1 Stearns vs # 5 Hodgdon

Friday, February 25 Session 17

Due to weather the Class C Semifinals were moved to Saturday February 26

7 p.m. C Boys #1 Fort Kent vs. #4 Dexter

8:30 p.m. C Boys #2 GSA vs. #11 Central

Saturday, February 26 Session 18

2 p.m. B Girls Northern Maine Finals #2 Hermon 45 defeated #1 Old Town 30

3:30 p.m. B Boys Northern Maine Finals #1 Ellsworth 62 defeated #2 Orono 33

Monday, February 28 Session 20

7 p.m. C Girls Northern Maine Finals

8:30 p.m. C Boys Northern Maine Finals

Class A North at Augusta Civic Center

Friday, February 18 Session 1

Girls

4 p.m. #3 Lawrence vs. #6 Messalonskee

5:30 p.m. #2 Gardiner vs #7 Mt. Blue (Mt. Blue defeated Camden Hills 47-19)

7 p.m. #4 Erskine Academy vs. #5 Cony

8:30 p.m #1 Skowhegan vs. #8 Brewer (Brewer defeated Nokomis 35-29)

Saturday, February 19 Session 3

4 p.m. #3 Skowhegan Boys vs. #6 Mount Blue

5:30 p.m. #2 Brewer Boys vs. #7 Lawrence (Lawrence defeated Erskine 66-37)

7:30 p.m. #4 Cony Boys vs. #5 Camden Hills

9 p.m. #1 Nokomis Boys vs. Winner #8 Gardiner vs. #9 Messalonskee

Wednesday, February 23 Session 8

2 p.m. A Girls Semifinals Game 1 vs. Game 2

3:30 p.m. A Girls Semifinals Game 3 vs. Game 4

Wednesday, February 23 Session 9

7 p.m. A Boys Semifinals Game 9 vs. Game 10

8:30 p.m. A Boys Semifinals Game 11 vs. Game 12

Friday, February 23 Session 13

6 p.m. Northern Maine Class A Girls Finals

7:45 p.m. Northern Maine Class B Boys Finals

Class AA North Schedule at Cross Insurance Arena

Boys

Prelim #8 Windham 45 defeated #9 Hampden Academy 40

Quarterfinals at Higher Seed

February 16 7 p.m. #1 Edward Little vs. #8 Windham

February 16 6 p.m. #4 Lewiston vs. #5 Deering

#6 Cheverus defeated #3 Portland 44-42

February 17 6 p.m. #2 Oxford Hills vs. #7 Bangor

Girls

Prelim #8 Deering defeated. #9 Edward Little

Quarterfinals at Higher Seed

#1 Oxford Hills defeated #8 Deering 63-30

February 16 #4 Bangor defeated #5 Windham 42-31

February 17 6:30 p.m. #3 Hampden Academy vs. #6 Lewiston

#2 Cheverus vs. #7 Portland