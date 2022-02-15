Presque Isle Beats Belfast; Sjoberg Reaches 1K Points; Full Recap

Time for playoff basketball

The preliminary round featured a full slate of girls' games on Tuesday, and 101.9 The Rock was in Presque Isle for the Class B North game between #4 Presque Isle and #13 Belfast.

Belfast traveled to Star-City after a 2-12 regular season and they arrived on Tuesday missing three players due to injury, leaving them with 6 players eligible for the game. Presque Isle finished 12-6 on the season and have eyes on making a run to Championship Saturday. The winner of Tuesday's game will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday February 19 at 9:30 a.m. in Bangor.

1st Quarter

A special moment took place in the opening quarter.

Presque Isle overwhelmed Belfast from the opening tip and they would shut-out the Lions in the first quarter. All eyes were on the Wildcats senior guard Faith Sjoberg as she came into the game needing 10 points to reach the 1,000 points for her career. With 2:13 to go in the first quarter, Sjoberg swished a long three-point field goal to put her at the 1,000-point mark.

Jeff Clockedile Faith Sjoberg shares a special moment with her father, Kevin loading...

Jeff Clockedile Faith Sjoberg with her parents Kevin and Sue. Faith is the newest member of the 1,000 point club at PIHS loading...

The game was briefly paused to honor the 4-year star and she was joined by her parents. She would end the first quarter scoring 12 points with Anna Jandreau scoring 6 points. Jorja Maynard and Rossalyn Buck each made a three-point field goal for the Wildcats. At the conclusion of the first quarter the score Presque Isle 24 Belfast 0

2nd Quarter

The Presque Isle dominance continued in the second quarter, swarming Belfast on the defensive end and operating on offense with relative ease. Sjoberg drilled (2) three-point shots and scored 8 points in the quarter, totaling 20 points in the half. Anna Jandreau scored 3 points with Myah Bragdon scoring 2 points, and Courtney Kane made a free-throw. Belfast's Madison Deans made a three-point shot to break their drought at the 6:05 mark in the quarter. Jayden Philbrook scored 2 points for the Lions. Going into halftime the score Presque Isle 38 Belfast 5

3rd Quarter

In the third quarter it was much of the same as Presque Isle remained in cruise control against the undermanned Belfast squad. Rossalyn Buck hit (2) three-point field goals for the Wildcats to lead them with 6 points in the quarter. Sjoberg scored 4 points with Jandreau and Maynard each scoring 3 points. Karlyn Gilmour scored 2 points and Kane added a free throw. At the end of three quarters of play the score was Presque Isle 54 Belfast 12

4th Quarter

Presque Isle used the fourth quarter to rest most of their regular players. Myah Bragdon made (2) three-point shots to lead the Wildcats with 6 points and Grace O'Connell scored 5 points. Mia Casavant scored 2 points and Gilmour made one free-throw. Faith Sjoberg scored a game-high of 24 points with Jandreau and Buck finishing with 9 points apiece. Myah Bragdon scored 8 points for the Wildcats with Jorja Maynard totaling 6 points. Audrey Goodwin led the Belfast Lions with 10 points on the night.The Final score Presque Isle 68 Belfast 22