Lily Roy’s 30 Points Lifts Wisdom Over Katahdin; Recap & Pics

Late night basketball in Bangor

The last game of the day on Saturday at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor was Class D North girls' matchup between #2 Wisdom Pioneers and #7 Katahdin Cougars.

Katahdin defeated Jonesport-Beals in the preliminary round after a regular season record of 8-9. Wisdom came to Bangor riding a 15-game winning streak, after their only loss on the regular season on opening night to Class C rival Fort Kent. Wisdom took both regular season contests against Katahdin beating them by 11 points in December and by 4 points on February 5.

1st Quarter

Katahdin started slow offensively, not scoring until the 3:00 minute mark on a three-point field goal from Makayla Hartsgrove. Hunter Hartsgrove would make a three-point shot of her own for the Cougars before the end of the first quarter. Lily Roy was the story of the first quarter, and the entire game for Wisdom as she opened the game with 9 of the Pioneers 13 first quarter points. Olivia Ouellette scored 4 points for Wisdom in the first quarter. At the end of the first, the score Wisdom 13 Katahdin 6

2nd Quarter

Lily Roy was aggressive throughout the entire game driving to the basket and drawing several fouls. In the second quarter Roy went a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line on her way to 13 points in the quarter. Alexis Silva added one point of her own to help the Pioneers. Makayla Hartsgrove and Hunter Hartsgrove continued to carry the Katahdin offense scoring 6 points and 5 points respectively. Going into halftime the score Wisdom 27 Katahdin 13

3rd Quarter

The Wisdom defense frustrated Katahdin as they struggled to get clean looks at the basket in the second half. Mikenzie Landry scored 4 points for the Cougars with Hunter Hartsgrove adding 2 points in the third quarter. For the Pioneers it was much of the same on offense with Roy leading the way scoring 6 points and Abbie Lerman scoring 5 points. Wisdom got 2 points apiece from Ava Lerman and Alexis Silva. After three quarters of play the score Wisdom 42 Katahdin 19

4th Quarter

Wisdom was able to run their offensive sets and take time off the clock throughout the fourth quarter despite a scrappy Katahdin team that showed no quit. Shelby Libby scored all 6 of her points for Katahdin in the fourth quarter with Makayla Hartsgrove scoring 3 points and finishing with a team-high of 12 points. Hunter Hartsgrove finished the game with 10 points for Katahdin. Abbie Lerman put in 10 points in the fourth quarter for Wisdom and finished the game with 15 points. Olivia Ouellette, Kelsie Daigle, and Ava Lerman each scored 2 points apiece in the fourth for the Pioneers. Lily Roy made two free-throws in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high of 30 points on the night. The final score Wisdom 63 Katahdin 34

Wisdom moves on to play Machias in the semi-finals on Thursday afternoon.