101.9 The Rock is thrilled to announce the nominees for the Week Four Athlete of the Week! Each week, we celebrate local student-athletes who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication in their respective sports. We rely on your valuable input to determine the winner, so make your voice heard!

These standout athletes have delivered game-winning plays, demonstrated incredible sportsmanship, and displayed unwavering determination. Their hard work and achievements deserve recognition, and you have the opportunity to be a part of it.

Here are Week Four's Nominees:

Aleah Rideout - Indoor Track - Presque Isle - The Freshman decisively won the Mile and Two Mile races in a PI Track Meet Victory

Jahleel Joseph - Basketball - Central Aroostook - Game-High 51 points vs. Fort Kent

Aden Jeffers - Basketball - Fort Kent - Scored 52 in Two Fort Kent wins

Lily Oliver - Basketball - Fort Kent - Scored 47 in two Fort Kent wins

Tristan Robbins - Basketball - Caribou - Scored 36 in two Caribou wins

Calvin Richardson - Basketball - Katahdin - Scored 20 in a crucial Katahdin win

Cast your vote for this week's top performer and show your support for our rising stars. Together, let's celebrate the talent and dedication of our local student-athletes. Your vote can make a difference!