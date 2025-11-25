As the temperature drops and the gym lights flicker on across Aroostook County, it can only mean one thing! Winter sports season is here, and 101.9 The Rock is ready to bring you courtside and rink-side all winter long. From opening night tip-off through the final horn of Tournament time, The Rock will follow our local teams every step of the way.

The full broadcast schedule for the upcoming winter sports season is now available below, and will be updated as games are added or changed due to weather. Lace up, layer up, and get ready for another unforgettable winter of local high school sports on 101.9 The Rock, your home for County basketball and hockey all season long.

attachment-schedule-25-26-updated

This season’s broadcast schedule features a full slate of boys and girls high school basketball matchups, with select Hockey matchups and MPA Basketball Tournament action, from all FIVE classes, with games added as teams punch their tickets to Bangor and beyond. You’ll hear familiar rivals, new storylines, and the next generation of County standouts as they battle it out under the bright lights.

Each broadcast brings you the sights and sounds of the season: pregame storylines, starting lineups, and in-game analysis, plus postgame reaction and updates from around the region. Our goal is simple — to make you feel like you’re sitting in the stands, even if you’re miles away. Whether you’re in the bleachers, on the road, or catching up from home, we’ve got you covered. Listen live on 101.9 FM, stream the games at 1019therock.com, fire up The Rock app on your phone or tablet, or tell Alexa and Google to play 101.9 the Rock, so you never miss a big play, clutch three, or game-winning buzzer-beater.

Get our free mobile app

We’ll also keep you up to date with scores, highlights, and schedule updates online, so you can follow how your favorite teams are stacking up across the County all season long.