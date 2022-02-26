Boys Complete Southern Aroostook Sweep Beating Machias; Recap

A matchup 2 years in the making

The Class D Northern Maine championship game on the boys side featured the #1 Machias Bulldogs and #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors.

Machias handled Jonesport-Beals and Wisdom to earn a spot in the Saturday morning regional final and Southern Aroostook impressively beat Katahdin and Shead.

1st Quarter Southern Aroostook's defensive pressure forced several turnovers in the opening quarter. After a quick 6-0 start for the Warriors, Machias was able to slow down Southern Aroostook. The Warriors got 2 points apiece from Camden Porter, Chris Caswell, Graham Siltz, and Hunter Burpee. Machias scored just 2 points in the first quarter, on free-throws from Shane Feeney. At the end of the first quarter the score Southern Aroostook 8 Machias 2

2nd Quarter Machias struggled to penetrate the Southern Aroostook defense with very few good looks at the rim. Ethan Foss and Kashman Feeney scored 2 points apiece for the Bulldogs in the second quarter. Hunter Burpee scored 4 points to lead the Warriors second quarter attack, with Dylan Burpee scoring 3 points and Chris Caswell adding 2 points. At halftime the score Southern Aroostook 17 Machias 6

3rd Quarter Machias picked up the offensive pace to start the third quarter but it allowed Southern Aroostook to get into a transition pace they thrive in. Hunter Burpee took over the game on both ends of the floor grabbing rebounds, chasing down loose balls, and putting the ball in the hoop. Shane Feeney scored 8 points to lead the Bulldogs in the third quarter with Kyle Anderson scoring 4 points and Kashman Feeney adding 2 points. Dylan Burpee scored 7 points in the third quarter for the Warriors with Hunter Burpee adding 6 points.The score Southern Aroostook 30 Machias 21

4th Quarter The Warriors could not completely put away the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter. Machias got the Southern Aroostook lead down to 4 points with under 2 minutes to go in the game. The Warriors were able to hold off the rally and knock down key free-throws. Shane Feeney scored 5 points in the quarter and finished with a team-high of 15 points. Camden Porter scored 7 points in the fourth quarter and totaled 10 points in the Warriors win. Dylan Burpee added 2 points to finish with 12 points, and Hunter Burpee totaled 12 points for Southern Aroostook. The final score of Class D Northern Maine Championship Southern Aroostook 44 Machias 37

The Southern Aroostook girls team cheering on the boys team The Southern Aroostook girls team cheering on the boys team loading...

Southern Aroostook Coach Brett Russell shares a hug with his daughter Madison after they both won a regional title on Saturday morning. Southern Aroostook Coach Brett Russell shares a hug with his daughter Madison after they both won a regional title on Saturday morning. loading...

