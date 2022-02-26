4-Peat For Southern Aroostook; Defeat Wisdom 59-26; Recap & More

Super Saturday Starts With Class D

The Class D Girls Northern Maine Championship started an 8-game day on Super Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. #1 Southern Aroostook came in as the three-time defending regional champions. The #2 Wisdom Pioneers are coming in off an impressive 15-1 regular season and have turned heads during their first two games this week.

loading...

loading...

Southern Aroostook have rolled over Shead and Schenck in the quarterfinal and semifinal round, with an average margin of victory of 47.5 points. Wisdom has been equally impressive, beating Katahdin and Machias by an average of 32.5 points per game.

loading...

loading...

1st Quarter

Both teams stuck to their game plans in the first quarter as Southern Aroostook looked to push the pace when the opportunity arose, and Wisdom patiently worked their offense when they broke the Warriors pressure. Cami Shields continued her hot shooting week, scoring 9 points in the first quarter for Southern Aroostook. Madison Russell scored 5 points with Madison Shields adding 3 points, and Callie Russell scored 2 points. Kamryn Clavette led Wisdom's offense scoring 4 points, with Abbie Lerman scoring 2 points, and Lily Roy and Olivia Ouellete scoring 1 point apiece. At the end of the first quarter the score Southern Aroostook 19 Wisdom 8

loading...

loading...

2nd Quarter

Wisdom was able to slow the pace of the game down in the second quarter and continued to beat the Southern Aroostook pressure. The Warriors were able to force turnovers in the halfcourt which led to some layups. Cami Shields made a three-point field goal for the Warriors, with Madison Russell, Madison Shields, and Callie Russell scoring 2 points apiece. The Pioneers were led by Lily Roy's 4 points with Ava Lerman and Olivia Ouellette scoring 2 points apiece. At halftime the score Southern Aroostook 28 Wisdom 16

loading...

loading...

3rd Quarter

The Warriors' defensive pressure wore down the Pioneers in the third quarter, generating several turnovers. Alexis Silva scored 2 points for Wisdom, the only field goal of the quarter for the Pioneers. Madison Russell took over on offense, scoring 9 points in the quarter for Southern Aroostook. Emmalee Landry scored 5 points for the Warriors. At the end of the third quarter the score Southern Aroostook 42 Wisdom 18

loading...

loading...

4th Quarter

In the fourth quarter Emmalee Landry made (2) thee-point field goals and finished the game with 13 points for the Warriors. Madison Russell scored a game-high of 16 points and Cami Shields finished with 12 points. Abbie Lerman scored 6 points in the fourth quarter for Wisdom and finished with a team-high of 8 points.

loading...

loading...

The final score Southern Aroostook 59 Wisdom 26 The Warriors will play in the Class D State Championship next Saturday in Augusta.

Southern Aroostook - Wisdom Girls Northern Maine Championship The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors played the #2 Wisdom Pioneers in the Class D Northern Maine Championship on Saturday, February 26th at the Cross Insurance Center