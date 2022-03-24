Scholar Athletes From 17 Local Schools Recognized For Excellence

Local scholar athletes honored

The Aroostook League recently hosted its 13th annual Scholar/Athlete Banquet recognizing the efforts of student athletes from the 17 area high schools that are members of the league. A ceremony was held at Caribou high school with special guest speakers providing some words of encouragement to the soon to be graduates.

$4,000 in scholarships handed out

A male and female from each school were selected as top Scholar Athletes based on their academic and athletic performances this past year. All of the nominees were entered into a random drawing in which (10) $400 scholarships were awarded on behalf of the Aroostook League. 

Congratulations goes out to the following Aroostook League Scholar Athletes. 

Girls 

Ashland: Mia Carney 

Caribou: Kerigan Guerrette 

Central Aroostook: Madison Howlett 

Easton: Emma Lamoreau 

Fort Fairfield: Camryn Ala 

Camryn Ala of Fort Fairfield HS was recognized as an Aroostook League Scholar Athlete
Fort Kent: Kassidy O’Leary 

GHCA: Alissa Nightingale 

Hodgdon: Delaney Little 

Houlton: Breanne Barton 

Katahdin: Emily Beyer 

Madawaska: Hannah Albert 

MSSM: Hadley Blodgett 

 Presque Isle: Breanna Wasson 

Southern Aroostook: Bre Daggett 

Van Buren: Renee Lapointe 

Washburn: Layla Harris 

Wisdom: Madysen Picard 

Madison Howlett and Lucas Haines Via Central Aroostook athletics Facebook Page
2022 Aroostook League Scholar/Athletes Boys 

Ashland: Clark Condon 

Caribou: Michael Cyr 

Central Aroostook: Lucas Haines 

Easton: Benjamin Currier 

Fort Fairfield: Chase Coiley 

Fort Kent: Austin Delisle 

GHCA: Silas Graham 

Hodgdon: Josh McGillicuddy 

Houlton:  Collin Moody 

Katahdin: Justin Hurlbert 

Madawaska: Pierre Hickey 

MSSM: William DeFroscia 

Presque Isle: Jonah Roy 

Southern Aroostook: Chris Caswell 

Van Buren: Blake Martin 

 Wisdom: Carter Pelletier 

Carter Pelletier of Wisdom HS
The winners of the (10) $400 scholarships awarded on behalf of the Aroostook League 

GHCA: Alyssa Nightingale 

Hodgdon: Delaney Little 

Madawaska: Hannah Albert 

MSSM: Hadley Blodgett 

Van Buren: Renee Lapointe 

Central Aroostook: Lucas Haines  

Fort Fairfield: Chase Coiley 

Fort Kent: Austin Delisle 

Houlton: Collin Moody 

Van Buren: Blake Martin

