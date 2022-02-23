Old Town Beats Presque Isle; Full Recap, Scoring, & Pictures

Class B North Semi-Final

On Wednesday afternoon in Bangor the Class B North girls semi-finals took place and the second game of the session featured the #4 Presque Isle Wildcats taking on #1 Old Town Coyotes.

How we got here

Presque Isle and Old Town played twice in the regular season with the Coyotes taking both games. The Wildcats won their quarterfinal matchup, defeating Mount View led by Faith Sjoberg's 30 points, while Old Town handled Caribou in one of the more dominating performances of the tournament so far.

1st Quarter

Old Town came out in the first quarter just as strong as they did in their quarterfinal win stifling the Presque Isle offense and operating on offense with relative ease. The Wildcats struggled to find any open looks as their only points of the quarter came on a Faith Sjoberg three-point field goal. Sydney Loring made (2) three-point field goals and led Old Town in the first with 6 points. Madelyn Emerson scored 3 points for the Coyotes with Lexi Thibodeau and Gabrielle Cody scoring 2 points apiece, and Saige Evans made one free-throw. After the first quarter the score Old Town 14 Presque Isle 3

2nd Quarter

The Coyotes from Old Town kept the defensive clamps on Presque Isle as they held the Wildcats scoreless in the second quarter. Sydney Loring led the Coyotes offensive attack in the second quarter scoring 9 points with Madelyn Arsenault making a three-point field goal. Thibodeau and Saige Evans scored 2 points apiece for the Coyotes. At halftime the score Old Town 30 Presque Isle 3

3rd Quarter

It was much of the same in the third quarter as Old Town put the game out of reach from Presque Isle. Faith Sjoberg and Rossalyn Buck scored 3 points apiece for the Wildcats with Jorja Maynard adding 2 points, and Grace O’Connell went 1-2 from the free-throw line. Lexi Thibodeau led the Coyotes scoring 5 points in the third quarter with Evans and Loring scoring 4 points apiece. Madelyn Emerson scored 3 points and Arsenault scored 2 points. At three, the score Old Town 50 Presque Isle 10

4th Quarter

Old Town closed out Presque Isle as the fourth quarter played out with both teams escaping injury. Faith Sjoberg's stellar career at Presque Isle concluded with her leading the Wildcats scoring 9 points. Sydney Loring led Old Town with a game-high of 19 points and Lexi Thibodeau scoring 9 points. Final Old Town 64 Presque Isle 22 Old Town plays Hermon on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.