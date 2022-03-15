Presque Isle’s Jeff Hudson Retires; 28 Years & 3 State Titles

A longtime varsity basketball coach known throughout the state and regarded as one of the best coaches in Maine, has announced his retirement.

A consistent presence for nearly 30 years

Presque Isle High School girls' varsity coach Jeff Hudson has retired from coaching after a 28-year career on the sidelines. Athletic Director at Presque Isle, Mark White, made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

Hudson saw success his entire coaching career

Coach Jeff Hudson broke into the varsity level in 1993 at Limestone High School where he led the Eagles to an overall record of 81-16 in five seasons. The next move for Hudson was to take the varsity girls position with his alma mater at Presque Isle. Hudson took over the Wildcats program for then coach Jeff Bearden, in 2000.

Presque Isle girls became a feared and respected team under Hudson

In 23 seasons leading the Wildcats, Jeff Hudson steered the program in a new direction and a lot of success. Under Coach Hudson the Wildcats were an incredible 361-102, with some of those years coming in Class A, before Presque Isle moved to Class B. The post-season was no stranger to teams led by Hudson, as the Wildcats made several deep runs in the tournament. His Wildcats won 4 (2006, 2012, 2013, and 2015) of their 6 appearances in the Eastern/Northern Maine finals, and won 3 Class B State Championships (2006, 2012, and 2013) in 4 appearances. Hudson completes his coaching career with a 442-118 record.

A Hall of Fame or two might be calling coach Hudson

Jeff Hudson is well respected throughout the State of Maine as a coach and leader of young women. His impact is expressed by many former players and students from his classroom. A search for the next coach is already underway and the school. There are big shoes to fill on the sidelines in Presque Isle, and the student section will now be challenged to find a replacement cheer to the H-U-D-S-O-N, Hudson, Hudson, Hudson! Congratulations Coach Hudson, and enjoy your retirement.

