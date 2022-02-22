Team Effort Puts Hodgdon Hawks Into Semis Beating Central; Recap

The evening session on Tuesday featured the Class C north girls’ teams and the first game saw #4 Central taking on #5 Hodgdon. Isabelle Allen of Central and Anna Oliver of Hodgdon are regarded as two of the top players in Class C this year.

Central took care of business in the preliminary round defeating Fort Fairfield while Hodgdon rolled over the Woodland Dragons to advance to Tuesday's quarterfinal round.

1st Quarter

Both teams' offenses started strong in the first quarter exchanging leads and baskets in a fast pace of play. Isabelle Allen led the Central Red Devils scoring 5 points in the first quarter with Abigail Young and Britini Grant scoring 2 points apiece. Hodgdon lit it up from outside with a three-point field goal from Sadie Thompson, Aleyah Matheson, and Marissa Dow. Anna Oliver led the Hawks with 6 points in the first quarter and Monique Polchies scored 2 points. At the end of the fast paced first quarter the score was Hodgdon 17 Central 12

2nd Quarter

The Central offense stalled in the second quarter as Hodgdon's defense swarmed the Red Devils. Allen led Central with 4 points in the quarter and Rylee Speed scored 3 points. Marissa Down made a three-point field goal scoring 5 points in the quarter with Oliver scoring 3 points and Matheson was 1-2 from the free-throw line. Going into halftime the score Hodgdon 29 Central 19

3rd Quarter

Hodgdon continued to control both ends of the floor working the ball on offense and generating easy looks while stifling Central on defense. Oliver led the Hawks with 8 points in the third quarter including a three-point field goal she banked off the backboard at the buzzer. Dow added a three-point field goal of her own with Sadie Thompson scoring 2 points and Matheson shooting 1-2 from the free-throw line. Allen scored all 7 points that the Red Devils had in the third quarter. At the end of three quarters of play the score Hodgdon 43 Central 26

4th Quarter

Hodgdon played a complete game and pulled away from Central forcing several turnovers and knocking down their open shots. Central got 4 points in the fourth quarter from Abigail Young and Isabelle Allen finished with a team-high of 18 points. Marissa Dow drilled (2) three-point field goals and finished the game with 17 points on (5) three-point field goals. Anna Oliver scored 2 points and totaled a game-high of 19 points for the Hawks. Hodgdon 53 Central 32 Hodgdon will now play on Friday afternoon.

