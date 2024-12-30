Local student-athletes who excel both in their sport and academics deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication. That's why Athlete of the Week nominations are now open!

This is your chance to celebrate the outstanding talent within our community. Know a student-athlete who has demonstrated exceptional performance, leadership, or sportsmanship? Nominate them today! Week 4 nominations open until January 5 for all events through Saturday January 4th!

The nomination process is simple. Just provide the athlete's name, team, and a brief description of what makes them stand out. Whether it's a game-winning play, a personal best, or consistent commitment to their team, we want to hear about it.

By nominating a deserving student-athlete, you're helping to shine a spotlight on their achievements. Don't miss this opportunity to recognize the local athletes who make us proud.

Week Three voting for Athlete of the Week is LIVE! Click HERE to vote now!