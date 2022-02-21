Southern Aroostook Dominates Shead 76-27; Full Recap & Scoring

The Champions Return to Bangor to Defend Title

The Southern Aroostook Warriors have been the top team in Class D North girls for the last few years, and this year they completed a perfect 18-0 regular season looking to defend their regional title. Southern Aroostook strengthened their schedule to be tested and ready for the tournament coming in as the #1 seed.

On Monday Coach Cliff Urquhart of Southern Aroostook was guiding his Warriors team into a quarterfinal matchup against the Shead Tigers, the high school he graduated from. Shead came in the #9 seed in Class D North and defeated #8 Ashland 42-38 in the preliminary round.

1st Quarter

Southern Aroostook had complete control of this game on both ends of the floor creating several turnovers and turning them into easy layups. Madison Russell led the Warriors in the first quarter scoring 12 points, with Madison Shields scoring 10 points and Cami Shields adding 8 points. Emalee Landry, Ally Shields, and Lexi Rackliff scored 2 points apiece for Southern Aroostook. Ashlee Morang scored 2 points for Shead. After the first quarter the score Southern Aroostook 38 Shead 2

2nd Quarter

The balanced offensive attack continued in the second quarter Ally Shields scored 4 points with Landry, Russell, Rackliff, Cami Shields, Callie Russell, and Libby Anderson scored 2 points apiece for the Warriors. Ashlee Morang scored 4 points and Lindsey Donahe added 2 points for Shead. Going into halftime the score Southern Aroostook 54 Shead 6

3rd Quarter

Shead continued to put in their best effort and did not hang their heads despite the game being out of reach. Southern Aroostook worked their offensive sets through multiple times. Madison Russell scored 7 points in the quarter with Madison Shields scoring 4 points and Ally Shields scoring 2 points. Morang scored 4 points for Shead in the third quarter. The score Southern Aroostook 67 Shead 10

4th Quarter

To close out the game Southern Aroostook got 2 points apiece from Landry, Rackliff, Callie Russell, and Libby Anderson with Hannah McGary adding a free-throw. Ashlee Morang scored 14 points in the fourth quarter for Shead and finished with a game-high of 22 points. Jenna Suddy made a three-point field goal for the Shead Tigers. Madison Russell led the Warriors with 21 points, Madison Shields totaled 14 points, and Callie Russell finished with 10 points. The final score Southern Aroostook 76 Shead 27

Southern Aroostook will now play on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Southern Aroostook - Shead Girls Quarterfinals The Southern Aroostook Warriors played host to the Shed Tigers on Monday, February 21st in the final Girls Class D Quarterfinals at the Cross insurance Center