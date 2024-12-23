Vote NOW for Week 2 101.9 the Rock Athlete of the Week

101.9 The Rock is excited to the Week Two nominees for Athlete of the Week, and we need your help to choose the winner! Each week, we’ll highlight local student-athletes who’ve delivered standout performances on the field, court, or ice. Whether it’s game-winning plays, incredible sportsmanship, or pure determination, these athletes deserve recognition for their hard work and achievements.

Now’s your chance to support these rising stars — cast your vote for this week’s top performer! Here are Week 2's Nominees:

Amelia Matwyko - Houlton

Trafton Russell - Southern Aroostook

Tristan Robbins - Caribou

Raiden Cochran - Easton

Ava Ezell - Hodgdon

Isaiah Erwin - Houlton

Colt Curtis - Washburn

Isaac Staples - Presque Isle

Voting will be open until Thursday December 26th at 5pm, with the winner announced on the morning Sports Reports Friday December 27th and on 1019therock.com!

Nominations for Week Three Athlete of the Week are live HERE!