Presque Isle Beats Hermon 55-45; Full Recap, Scoring and Pictures

Class B North boys showdown in the Star-City

The Presque Isle Wildcats finished the regular season #8 in Class B North boys and they hosted the #9 Hermon Hawks on Wednesday night in the preliminary round. Presque Isle completed the regular season with a record of 9-8, while Hermon finished 10-8.

How did we get here?

Presque Isle travelled to Hermon in mid-January with the Hawks taking a slim 56-53 win. The Wildcats faced many struggles in the second half of the season having lost 6 of their last 8 games in the regular season. However, the Wildcats were still in a position to host the prelim game in Star-City. The winner of this game will go on to play #1 Ellsworth on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

1st Quarter

The two teams exchanged runs with Hermon jumping out to a quick 5-2 lead, after a timeout Presque Isle came back to take a 7-5 lead. Presque Isle extended their defense and the full court pressure forced Hermon into several quick turnovers. Malachi Cummings was the star on both ends of the floor creating turnovers at the front of the press, and scoring 8 points in the quarter. Noah Yarema made a three-point field goal, Jackson Maynard scored 2 points, and Xavier McAtee and Jack Hallet each made a free-throw. Trey Brown drilled a three-point shot for Hermon and scored 5 points in the quarter. Clark Pelletier scored 4 points for Hermon and Owen Wyman scored 3 points. At the end of the first quarter the score Presque Isle 15 Hermon 12

2nd Quarter

Wyman and Jaykob Dow found themselves in foul trouble early in the second quarter, forcing Hermon to adjust their gameplan. Trey Brown carried the Hawks offense scoring 7 points in the quarter with Pelletier scoring 5 points and Johnny Koskoska scoring 2 points. McAtee powered his way to 5 points to lead the hometown Wildcats with Cummings and Yarema scoring 2 points apiece. At halftime the score Hermon 26 Presque Isle 24

3rd Quarter

The early moments of the third quarter were controlled by Hermon as they were able to grab a 37-31 lead at one point. Xavier McAtee and Malachi Cummings willed Presque Isle back into the game and eventually taking the lead. McAtee posted up and muscled his way 10 points in the quarter and going 4-6 from the foul line. Presque Isle pounded the ball down low and Cummings scored 9 points primarily out of the post position. Trey Brown scored 5 points for Hermon before going to the bench with 1:40 to go in the quarter with foul trouble. Pelletier knocked in a three-point field goal with Kokoska and Wyman each making 2 free-throws. At the end of the third quarter the score Presque Isle 43 Hermon 38

4th Quarter

Presque Isle's defensive pressure forced Hermon into several turnovers and wore down Hermon while the Hawks foul troubles mounted. Hermon's first points of the quarter came from a Clark Pelletier free-throw with 1:15 to go in the game. Presque Isle relied on the leadership of McAtee and Cummings to put the Hawks away. Cummings went 6-8 from the free-throw line in the quarter and he finished with a game-high of 25 points. McAtee scored 2 points for the Wildcats and totaled 18 points on the night. Jackson Maynard scored 2 points in the quarter and Wyatt Young made a free-throw. The 9-minute scoring drought was the nail in the Hawks season. For Hermon, Pelletier scored 3 points in the quarter and Noah Miles scored 4 points. Brown and Pelletier led the Hawks with 15 points apiece. The final score Presque Isle 55 Hermon 45

Presque Isle vs. Hermon Prelim Game 2-16-22 Pictures from the Presque Isle and Hermon boys basketball game on February 16, 2022.