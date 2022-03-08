Aroostook League All-Aroostook For Skiing & Basketball; Full List
Aroostook County skiers and ballers recognized
The Aroostook League has announced the league's All-Aroostook All-Stars for the winter seasons. Athletes at member schools are recognized for their performances this year in basketball, alpine skiing, and nordic skiing.
How is All-Aroostook chosen?
All-Aroostook selections are determined by the coaches across the league in their given sports. The athletes are considered the top performers in their class and sport, regardless of their grade level. Congratulations to all of the following athletes for their selection on this year's Winter Aroostook League All-Aroostook honors.
Girls Alpine Skiing
Caribou:
Araya Caverhill
Kerrigan Guerrette
Ella Voisine
Fort Kent:
Morgan Cyr
Kendyl Martin
Darci Pelletier
Elly Sirois
Mallory Sirois
Shelby Theriault
Presque Isle:
Camden York
Skimeister:
Ella Bois of Fort Kent
Boys Alpine Skiing
Caribou:
Jude Shea
Edison Sleeper
Eliott Sleeper
Central Aroostook:
Brighton Kingsbury
Fort Kent:
Max Bois
Devin Gagnon
Walker Marquis
Griffin Sibley
Andre Sirois
Max Voisine
Madawaska:
Pierre Hickey
Wisdom:
Sam Roy
Skimeister:
Fletcher Marquis of Fort Kent
Girls Nordic Skiing:
Caribou:
Kayley Bell
Lauren Lister
Mikaela Spooner
Fort Kent:
Mira Kelly
Emma Landry
Nancy Martin
Annabelle Reardon
Rowan Tanguay
Madawaska:
Emma Gendreau
Presque Isle:
Cassidy Carlisle
Lacey Jandreau
Breanna Wasson
Boys Nordic Skiing:
Ashland:
Dane Driscoll
Clark Condon
Inyas Janoch
Caribou:
Michael Cyr
George Ferland
Alden Wilcox
Fort Kent:
Max Bois
Mitchell Harvey
Quinn Michaud
Rafael Sanclemente
Madawaska:
Robbie Poiesz
Southern Aroostook:
Luke Streinz
Girls Basketball Class B/C
Caribou:
Ashlyn Bouchard
Madelynn Deprey
Abby Leahy
Selena Savage
Central Aroostook:
Kira Fitzherbert
Abby Haines
Fort Fairfield:
Camryn Ala
Kassidy Gorneault
Fort Kent:
Larissa Daigle
Lily Oliver
Hodgdon:
Anna Oliver
Sadie Thompson
Houlton:
Mia Henderson
Olivia Henderson
Drew Warman
Madawaska:
Chantal Ackley
Presque Isle:
Anna Jandreau
Sadie LaPointe
Faith Sjoberg
Girls Basketball Class D:
Ashland:
Kayla MacLean
East Grand:
Phoebe Foss
Easton:
Kaylee Boyce
Katahdin:
Hunter Hartsgrove
Makayla Hartsgrove
Southern Aroostook:
Madison Russell
Cami Shields
Madison Shields
Van Buren:
Kylie Laplante
Washburn:
Madelyn Johnston
Wisdom:
Abbie Lerman
Olivia Ouellette
Lilly Roy
Boys Basketball Class B/C
Caribou:
Reece Cavagnaro
Liam Dee
Ari Plante
Braeden Sargent
Avery Thibodeau
Central Aroostook:
Lucas Haines
Fort Fairfield:
Chase Coiley
Fort Kent:
Ethan Daigle
Austin Delisle
Hodgdon:
Drew Duttweiler
Walker Oliver
Houlton:
Isaiah Gentle
Jadon Gentle
Cody Johnston
Collin Moody
Caleb Solomon
Madawaska:
Ian Beaulieu
Carsen Cyr
Presque Isle:
Malachi Cummings
Jack Hallett
Jackson Maynard
Xavier McAtee
Noah Yarema
Boys Basketball Class D
Easton:
Evan Carter
Owen Sweeney
Katahdin:
Justin Hurlbert
Grady Ritchie
Southern Aroostook:
Dylan Burpee
Hunter Burpee
Chris Caswell
Camden Porter
Van Buren:
Henry Hebert
Washburn:
Beckam Vaughn
Wisdom:
Dominick Gendreau
Carter Pelletier