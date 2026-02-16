Fort Kent kept it close early, then slammed the door late.

Final: Fort Kent 75, Sumner 45

Game breaker: Fort Kent opened the fourth on a 19-2 run

Star: Aden Jeffers scored 37 points for the Warriors

The 3-seed Warriors outlasted the 6-seed Sumner Tigers 75-45 in Bangor, using a huge fourth-quarter surge to turn a competitive game into a runaway. After a choppy first quarter where both teams had chances but struggled to cash in, Fort Kent still carried an 18-13 lead after one.

The Warriors started to separate in the second, sparked by Aden Jeffers, who poured in nine points in the quarter. Fort Kent controlled the pace and took a 37-24 lead into halftime as Sumner searched for answers.

The third quarter turned into a defensive grind, with both teams trading stops and keeping the margin steady. Fort Kent held its advantage at 50-37 heading to the fourth, then the Warriors found another gear.

Fort Kent opened the final quarter with a 19-2 run, answering every push from Sumner and putting the game completely out of reach. The 75-45 win sends the Warriors to the Class C semifinals, where they will face the winner of Mattanawcook Academy vs Orono.

Jeffers led the way with a monster 37-point night, and Tobias Naranja added 13 for Fort Kent, now 13-6. Sumner finishes 11-8, led by Logan Crowley with 23 points.

