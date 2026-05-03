Caribou High School hosted the MPA Region 1 Tennis Singles Qualifier on Saturday, May 2, bringing together student-athletes from across Aroostook County for a full day of competitive singles matches.

According to Caribou Athletic Administrator Evan Graves, it was a strong showing from the athletes involved, with players competing at a high level while representing their schools, communities and families with pride.

By the end of the day, five girls and five boys had earned qualifying spots, with players from Presque Isle, Caribou, Houlton, Van Buren and Fort Kent advancing.

Girls Singles Qualifiers

Sabine Wells-Pucket of Presque Isle, Adriana Deschaine of Caribou, Ryan Perfitt of Houlton, Isabella Albert of Caribou and Emily Lapierre of Van Buren each earned qualifying spots.

Wells-Pucket was dominant in her final match, defeating Alex Deschaine of Van Buren 6-0, 6-0. Deschaine of Caribou also advanced after a strong final, defeating Brooklyn Philbrook of Houlton 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

Perfitt of Houlton moved through with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Natalie Beaulieu of Van Buren, while Albert of Caribou defeated Addison Chasse of Fort Kent 6-0, 6-0.

Lapierre of Van Buren won one of the tightest matches of the day, outlasting Capri Griffeth of Presque Isle 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, 11-9.

Girls Results

Prelim Round

Haidyn Saucier, Fort Kent, defeated Vivian Bell, Caribou, 9-7

Madelyn Marquis, Van Buren, defeated Peyton McKinley, Presque Isle, 8-0

Lilly Bouchard, Fort Kent, defeated Avery Dixon, Presque Isle, 8-4

Madison Thibault, Caribou, defeated Rachel Rolon, Central Aroostook, 8-5

First Round

Sabine Wells-Pucket, Presque Isle, defeated Haidyn Saucier, Fort Kent, 8-0

Alex Deschaine, Van Buren, defeated Karyssa Kenney, Houlton, 8-1

Isabella Albert, Caribou, defeated Taylor Ouellette, Van Buren, 8-1

Adriana Deschaine, Caribou, defeated Madelyn Marquis, Van Buren, 8-3

Brooklyn Philbrook, Houlton, defeated Laney Caron, Fort Kent, 8-3

Ryan Perfitt, Houlton, defeated Lily Bouchard, Fort Kent, 8-1

Natalie Beaulieu, Van Buren, defeated Carly Levesque, Caribou, 8-2

Addison Chasse, Fort Kent, defeated Meredith House, Presque Isle, 8-2

Emily Lapierre, Van Buren, defeated Madison Thibault, Caribou, 9-7

Capri Griffeth, Presque Isle, defeated Tilley Daigle, Fort Kent, 8-2

Finals

Wells-Pucket, Presque Isle, defeated Alex Deschaine, Van Buren, 6-0, 6-0

Adriana Deschaine, Caribou, defeated Philbrook, Houlton, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

Perfitt, Houlton, defeated Beaulieu, Van Buren, 6-1, 6-1

Albert, Caribou, defeated Chasse, Fort Kent, 6-0, 6-0

Lapierre, Van Buren, defeated Griffeth, Presque Isle, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, 11-9

Boys Singles Qualifiers

On the boys side, Ben Bouchard of Caribou, Jacob Bennett of Presque Isle, Garrett White of Presque Isle, Mason Pelletier of Fort Kent and James Bennett of Caribou all qualified.

Bouchard had a strong final performance for Caribou, defeating Jadeon Wu of Houlton 6-1, 6-0. Jacob Bennett of Presque Isle was also sharp, defeating Cole Watson of Houlton 6-0, 6-0.

White gave Presque Isle a second boys qualifier with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Finley Marquis of Fort Kent. Pelletier of Fort Kent advanced with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Cameron Locke of Presque Isle.

James Bennett of Caribou rounded out the boys qualifiers, defeating Alex Violette of Van Buren 6-3, 6-1.

Boys Results

Prelim Round

Duke Deschene, Presque Isle, defeated Alex Bebout, Van Buren, 8-3

Quinn Graves, Presque Isle, defeated Dayton Shields, Houlton, 8-1

First Round

Ben Bouchard, Caribou, defeated Deschene, Presque Isle, 8-0

Jadeon Wu, Houlton, defeated James Wilson, Fort Kent, 8-3

Jacob Bennett, Presque Isle, defeated Wyatt Daigle, Fort Kent, 8-0

Garrett White, Presque Isle, defeated Owen Tetlow, Caribou, 8-6

Cole Watson, Houlton, defeated Isaac Martin, Van Buren, 8-6

Cameron Locke, Presque Isle, defeated Jacob Thibodeau, Houlton, 8-3

James Bennett, Caribou, defeated Easton Daigle, Fort Kent, 8-1

Finley Marquis, Fort Kent, defeated Miles Berthiaume, Houlton, 8-1

Mason Pelletier, Fort Kent, defeated Matt Bouchard, Caribou, 8-1

Alex Violette, Van Buren, defeated Graves, Presque Isle, 8-1

Finals

B. Bouchard, Caribou, defeated Wu, Houlton, 6-1, 6-0

Jacob Bennett, Presque Isle, defeated Watson, Houlton, 6-0, 6-0

White, Presque Isle, defeated Marquis, Fort Kent, 6-3, 6-2

Pelletier, Fort Kent, defeated Locke, Presque Isle, 6-1, 6-2

James Bennett, Caribou, defeated Violette, Van Buren, 6-3, 6-1

A Strong Day for County Tennis

The Region 1 qualifier gave County tennis players a chance to compete against familiar opponents with a state-level opportunity on the line.

With ten local athletes moving on, the day served as another strong showcase for high school tennis in Aroostook County.

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