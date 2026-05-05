Most of Monday’s local sports schedule was pushed to Tuesday or later, but a few Aroostook County teams were still able to get on the field and court on May 4.

In tennis, Van Buren and Houlton split their team matches. The Van Buren girls picked up a 4-1 win over Houlton, while the Houlton boys answered with a 4-1 victory over Van Buren.

Fort Kent also had a strong day on the tennis courts, winning both of its matches against Madawaska.

On the lacrosse field, the Houlton boys were on the road against Brewer. Brewer controlled the matchup and shut out the Shires 6-0.

In softball, Hodgdon and Central Aroostook battled in a close one, with the Lady Panthers edging the Lady Hawks 22-17

Alyssa Estabrook and Addy Mills each had two hits for Hodgdon in the win. Central Aroostook was led by Harleigh Allen, who had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBI.

With much of Monday’s schedule shifted by weather and field conditions, Tuesday is expected to bring a busier slate of local action across the County.

Spring Week Two Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at 1pm! Go [HERE] to vote for the athlete whose performance last week stands above the rest.