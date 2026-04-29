County Teams Post Big Wins In Softball, Baseball And Tennis
County teams were in action on the softball diamond, baseball field, and tennis courts on Tuesday, April 28, with several big offensive performances and a few County matchups across the schedule.
County Softball Results
Central Aroostook picked up a high-scoring win over Southern Aroostook, coming away with a 24-14 victory.
Washburn also had a strong day at the plate, defeating Hodgdon 22-5.
Fort Fairfield added another County softball win, beating Madawaska 17-2.
County Baseball Results
Hodgdon earned a close 12-10 win over Washburn in baseball action.
Michael Fitzpatrick picked up the win on the mound for the Hawks and added a hit and an RBI at the plate. Finn Gardiner had a perfect day offensively, going 4-for-4.
For the Beavers, Nason Nadeau, Isaiah Dumont, and Gage Espling each had hits. Jensen Bell also had a hit and pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief, striking out seven.
Fort Fairfield also earned a County baseball win on Tuesday, defeating Madawaska 19-1.
County Tennis Results
Presque Isle picked up a pair of wins over Houlton-GHCA on the tennis courts.
The Presque Isle boys defeated Houlton-GHCA 4-1. Jacob Benner, Garrett White, and Cameron Locke won their singles matches for Presque Isle, while Duke Deschene and Quinn Graves added a win at first doubles. Houlton-GHCA’s point came from Dayton Shields and James Baillargeon at second doubles.
The Presque Isle girls swept Houlton-GHCA 5-0. Alice Korzekwa, Sabine Wells-Puckett, and Kapri Griffeth won in singles play, while Meredith House and Mackenzie Vigue, along with Payton McKinley and Avery Dixon, won in doubles action.
Van Buren also picked up a 5-0 win over Fort Kent in girls tennis.
On the boys side, Fort Kent defeated Van Buren 5-0.
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