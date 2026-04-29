County teams were in action on the softball diamond, baseball field, and tennis courts on Tuesday, April 28, with several big offensive performances and a few County matchups across the schedule.

County Softball Results

Central Aroostook picked up a high-scoring win over Southern Aroostook, coming away with a 24-14 victory.

Washburn also had a strong day at the plate, defeating Hodgdon 22-5.

Fort Fairfield added another County softball win, beating Madawaska 17-2.

County Baseball Results

Hodgdon earned a close 12-10 win over Washburn in baseball action.

Michael Fitzpatrick picked up the win on the mound for the Hawks and added a hit and an RBI at the plate. Finn Gardiner had a perfect day offensively, going 4-for-4.

For the Beavers, Nason Nadeau, Isaiah Dumont, and Gage Espling each had hits. Jensen Bell also had a hit and pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief, striking out seven.

Fort Fairfield also earned a County baseball win on Tuesday, defeating Madawaska 19-1.

County Tennis Results

Presque Isle picked up a pair of wins over Houlton-GHCA on the tennis courts.

The Presque Isle boys defeated Houlton-GHCA 4-1. Jacob Benner, Garrett White, and Cameron Locke won their singles matches for Presque Isle, while Duke Deschene and Quinn Graves added a win at first doubles. Houlton-GHCA’s point came from Dayton Shields and James Baillargeon at second doubles.

The Presque Isle girls swept Houlton-GHCA 5-0. Alice Korzekwa, Sabine Wells-Puckett, and Kapri Griffeth won in singles play, while Meredith House and Mackenzie Vigue, along with Payton McKinley and Avery Dixon, won in doubles action.

Van Buren also picked up a 5-0 win over Fort Kent in girls tennis.

On the boys side, Fort Kent defeated Van Buren 5-0.

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