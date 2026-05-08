Wednesday’s County sports slate featured a first win of the season, a close baseball matchup, and a split on the tennis courts.

The Northern Maine Moose girls lacrosse team broke through with a 16-8 win over Lawrence/Winslow, while Presque Isle edged Fort Kent in a tight baseball game. Katahdin also had a big offensive day against Washburn, and Van Buren and Madawaska split their tennis meet.

Baseball

Katahdin 20, Washburn 4

Katahdin put together a big day at the plate in a 20-4 win over Washburn.

Bradley Swallow hit a home run and helped lead the Cougars offensively. Swallow and Bryten Hartsgrove each finished with two hits and 3 RBIs.

Calvin Richardson walked three times and drove in a run for Katahdin.

For Washburn, Collin McCrum had a two-RBI base hit to pace the Beavers.

Presque Isle 3, Fort Kent 2

Presque Isle and Fort Kent played a close one, with the Wildcats coming out on top 3-2.

Trenten Mastro, Carter Vigue, and Brandon Porter each collected two hits for Presque Isle. Lane Carmichael and Kasen Bua shared the mound for the Wildcats, allowing six hits combined.

For Fort Kent, Tyler Taggett led the Warriors with a 2-for-3 night. Wil Morneault and James Lamarre each drove in a run.

Madawaska 15, Southern Aroostook 5

Josh Querze and Ian Albert led the Owls with three hits apiece, while Querze and Matt Ayotte dorve on three each.

Isaiah Foster led the Warriors with three hits and drove in three runs.

Tennis

Van Buren Girls 5, Madawaska 0

The Van Buren girls earned a 5-0 win over Madawaska.

Madawaska Boys 4, Van Buren 1

On the boys’ side, Madawaska picked up a 4-1 win over Van Buren, giving the two schools a split in the tennis meet.

Lacrosse

Northern Maine Moose 16, Lawrence/Winslow 8

The Northern Maine Moose girls lacrosse team picked up its first victory of the season with a 16-8 win over Lawrence/Winslow.

Seven different Moose players scored in the win, led by junior Reagan Wright with five goals on seven shots. Senior Tori Ervin also had a big night, scoring four goals on four shots and winning 11 draws.

Other Moose scorers included sophomore SACS player Aolie Watt with three goals, senior and starting goalie Sarah Howe with one goal, junior Morgan Quirk with one goal, freshman Lexi McNinch with one goal, and freshman Emily Hagan with one goal.

The Moose improved to 1-4 and will look to make it two wins in a row when they host Erskine Academy on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Houlton High School.

John Bapst 10, Northern Maine Moose 2

Eli scoring both goals for the Shires and Smith making 7 saves in net for the Moose.

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