Presque Isle High School had a strong day on its home track Saturday, May 2, sweeping the girls and boys team titles at the PVC Week Two Track Meet.

The Presque Isle girls finished first with 306 points, followed by Caribou with 115.50, Houlton/GHCA with 50, Fort Kent with 30, and a tie for fifth between Washburn and Fort Fairfield with 8 points each. The Presque Isle boys also finished first, scoring 231 points. Caribou was second with 133, followed by Fort Fairfield with 62, Houlton/GHCA with 56, and Fort Kent with 34.

The meet featured strong performances across the track and field events, with several athletes winning multiple events or helping their teams collect important points.

For Presque Isle, Aleah Rideout won the girls 1600 and 800, while Brigid Schupbach won the girls 100-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash. Carrlyn Buck added wins in the girls 400 and triple jump, and the Wildcats also picked up relay wins in the girls 4x100, boys 4x100 and girls 4x400.

Caribou had several event winners as well, including Max Morrow in the boys 100 and 200, Chloe Boma in the girls discus and shot put, Pierce Gorneault in the boys 3200, and the Vikings’ boys 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams.

Houlton/GHCA, Fort Fairfield, Fort Kent, Washburn and Maine School of Science and Mathematics also had athletes land near the top of the results throughout the meet, adding to a busy County track and field day in Presque Isle.

Top 5 Results by Event

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

Caribou, 9:38.48 Maine School of Science and Mathematics, 11:05.85

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle, 18.17 Hailey Himes, Presque Isle, 19.87 April Mazur, Houlton/GHCA, 20.03 Neve O'Donnell, Presque Isle, 20.65 Mariana Olmstead, Caribou, 25.96

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield, 18.46 Sam Walker, Presque Isle, 18.80 Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle, 20.23 Thomas Langille, Presque Isle, 20.66 Xander Jamieson, Caribou, 20.82

Girls 100 Meter Dash

Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle, 14.04 Emlyn Nadeau, Fort Kent, 14.22 Brooklyn Smith, Presque Isle, 14.46 Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle, 14.63 Lucy Cheney, Presque Isle, 14.66

Boys 100 Meter Dash

Max Morrow, Caribou, 11.80 Spencer Freeman, Presque Isle, 12.17 Garrett Plourde, Washburn, 12.40 Steven Morris, Fort Kent, 12.40 Dale Pelletier, Fort Kent, 12.48

Girls 1600 Meter Race Walk

Emerson Miller, Presque Isle, 9:08.15 Caela Day, Caribou, 11:21.12 Kaitlyn Crouse, Caribou, 11:59.60 Faith Schools, Houlton/GHCA, 12:17.18 Hannah Kowalski, Houlton/GHCA, 12:22.79

Boys 1600 Meter Race Walk

Joseph Cote, Presque Isle, 10:24.05 Andrew Hewitt, Caribou, 11:59.08 Michael Leen, Maine School of Science and Mathematics, 12:19.95

Girls 1600 Meter Run

Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle, 5:30.24 Emma Graves, Caribou, 5:30.44 Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA, 5:33.83 Taylor York, Presque Isle, 5:50.50 Gloria Dionne, Caribou, 6:31.60

Boys 1600 Meter Run

James Brady, Houlton/GHCA, 4:48.51 Scott Stubbs, Caribou, 4:53.21 Isaac Gogain, Presque Isle, 4:55.39 Nathan Brady, Houlton/GHCA, 4:59.59 Wyatt Quint, Houlton/GHCA, 5:01.66

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

Presque Isle, 55.73 Caribou, 1:01.83 Washburn B, 1:02.97 Washburn, 1:03.58 Presque Isle C, 1:04.37

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

Presque Isle, 46.38 Caribou, 48.69 Presque Isle B, 50.02 Washburn, 50.37 Presque Isle D, 51.66

Girls 400 Meter Dash

Carrlyn Buck, Presque Isle, 1:07.47 Elizabeth Robbins, Caribou, 1:08.85 Makenna Walsh, Presque Isle, 1:11.97 Greta Kenney, Houlton/GHCA, 1:12.86 Madyson Spooner, Presque Isle, 1:13.04

Boys 400 Meter Dash

Christopher Edgecomb, Presque Isle, 55.01 Seth Dubay, Caribou, 57.39 Zander Mussmann, Maine School of Science and Mathematics, 58.50 Cameron Levesque, Caribou, 58.91 Ben Chartier, Fort Fairfield, 1:01.75

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

Neve O'Donnell, Presque Isle, 58.13 Lindsay Deschesne, Fort Fairfield, 1:05.16

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle, 47.73 Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield, 48.92 Xander Jamieson, Caribou, 50.48 Thomas Langille, Presque Isle, 50.68 Carter Blackstone, Presque Isle, 52.19

Girls 800 Meter Run

Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle, 2:35.68 Taylor York, Presque Isle, 2:43.68 Lydia Bragdon, Presque Isle, 3:04.22 Emerson Miller, Presque Isle, 3:10.12 Brianna Kendall, Caribou, 3:30.26

Boys 800 Meter Run

Isaac Gogain, Presque Isle, 2:14.32 Tewolde Stewart, Caribou, 2:16.03 Seth Dubay, Caribou, 2:16.88 Hunter Craig, Presque Isle, 2:30.28 Jeremy Charette, Presque Isle, 2:38.27

Girls 200 Meter Dash

Elizabeth Robbins, Caribou, 30.73 Kai Huntington, Presque Isle, 31.26 Grace Doustou, Fort Kent, 31.39 Keira Tompkins, Presque Isle, 32.32 Brooklyn Smith, Presque Isle, 32.38

Boys 200 Meter Dash

Max Morrow, Caribou, 24.41 Spencer Freeman, Presque Isle, 24.97 Christopher Edgecomb, Presque Isle, 25.00 Kason Chen, Presque Isle, 25.79 Vincent Sonesath, Presque Isle, 25.98

Girls 3200 Meter Run

Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA, 12:20.71 Emma Graves, Caribou, 12:26.78 Gloria Dionne, Caribou, 14:03.60 Marie Johnston, Presque Isle, 14:07.41

Boys 3200 Meter Run

Pierce Gorneault, Caribou, 10:49.04 Scott Stubbs, Caribou, 10:55.89 Nathan Brady, Houlton/GHCA, 10:57.55 Wyatt Quint, Houlton/GHCA, 11:06.85 James Brady, Houlton/GHCA, 11:09.36

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

Presque Isle, 4:38.77 Caribou, 5:19.50

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

Caribou, 4:00.49 Presque Isle, 4:04.80 Fort Kent, 4:20.35 Maine School of Science and Mathematics, 4:23.31

Girls High Jump

Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA, 4-08.00 Haleigh Archer, Presque Isle, 4-08.00 Libby Greenlaw, Presque Isle, 4-08.00 Carrlyn Buck, Presque Isle, 4-06.00 Keira Tompkins, Presque Isle, 4-04.00

Boys High Jump

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield, 6-06.00 Isaac Gogain, Presque Isle, 5-02.00 Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle, 5-00.00 Isaac Watson, Houlton/GHCA, 5-00.00 Silas Allen, Washburn, 5-00.00

Girls Long Jump

Lucy Cheney, Presque Isle, 14-02.00 Libby Greenlaw, Presque Isle, 13-08.00 Brooklyn Smith, Presque Isle, 13-07.00 Haleigh Archer, Presque Isle, 13-06.75 Piper Gagnon, Fort Kent, 13-06.00 Grace Doustou, Fort Kent, 13-06.00

Boys Long Jump

Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle, 18-06.75 Isaac Watson, Houlton/GHCA, 17-04.50 Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle, 17-00.75 Kilian Deschaine, Presque Isle, 16-10.50 David Shaw, Presque Isle, 16-04.50

Girls Triple Jump

Carrlyn Buck, Presque Isle, 29-05.00 Annamarie Blanchard, Presque Isle, 29-04.00 Emma Graves, Caribou, 28-06.50 Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle, 28-04.00 Lydia Bragdon, Presque Isle, 28-02.00

Boys Triple Jump

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield, 41-00.00 Max Morrow, Caribou, 39-01.75 Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle, 38-01.50 Kilian Deschaine, Presque Isle, 35-01.50 Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield, 34-08.25

Girls Javelin

Emlyn Nadeau, Fort Kent, 102-00.50 McKayla Guerrette, Presque Isle, 87-01 Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle, 84-08 Aubrey Ellsworth, Presque Isle, 69-06 Brielle Tavares, Washburn, 65-00

Boys Javelin

James Brady, Houlton/GHCA, 147-08 Karter Poisson, Presque Isle, 132-00 Sam Johnson, Fort Kent, 132-00 Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle, 126-00 Blair Guerrette, Presque Isle, 121-08

Girls Discus

Chloe Boma, Caribou, 92-11 Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle, 90-06.50 Isabella McCarthy, Houlton/GHCA, 78-03 Annamarie Blanchard, Presque Isle, 76-09 Rachel Wilson, Fort Kent, 75-03

Boys Discus

David Shaw, Presque Isle, 137-06 Ben Chartier, Fort Fairfield, 125-00 Gavin Severe, Fort Kent, 116-00 Leo Stacey, Presque Isle, 115-10 Noah Holland, Presque Isle, 113-00

Girls Shot Put

Chloe Boma, Caribou, 31-01.50 Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle, 26-09.00 Aubrey Ellsworth, Presque Isle, 25-00.00 Kloe DeMerchant, Presque Isle, 25-00.00 Annalise Roderick, Maine School of Science and Mathematics, 23-08.50

Boys Shot Put

Noah Holland, Presque Isle, 40-05.00 Gavin Severe, Fort Kent, 36-09.50 Brandon Brown, Presque Isle, 36-00.50 David Shaw, Presque Isle, 35-02.00 Landon Markie, Washburn, 35-01.00

Girls Pole Vault

Annamarie Blanchard, Presque Isle, 8-00.00 Elizabeth Robbins, Caribou, 7-00.00 Taylor York, Presque Isle, 6-00.00 Haleigh Archer, Presque Isle, 6-00.00 Zivah Peterson, Caribou, 6-00.00

Boys Pole Vault

Ben Chartier, Fort Fairfield, 9-00.00 Cullen Lagasse, Caribou, 8-06.00 Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle, 8-00.00 Micah Gilmour, Houlton/GHCA, 7-06.00 Hunter Craig, Presque Isle, 7-00.00

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