Caribou High School is celebrating academic excellence as the school announces its Class of 2026 Top 12, a group of standout seniors being recognized as part of Townsquare’s Best and the Brightest series.

The recognition highlights students who have worked hard in the classroom while also preparing for the next step after graduation. It also fits with Caribou High School’s “What’s Your E?” theme, which celebrates the future plans of seniors through education, employment and enlistment.

For this group of Vikings, the road ahead includes colleges, universities and career-training programs across Maine and beyond.

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Valedictorian Maggie Bell plans to attend Bowdoin College to study English.

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Salutatorian Brayden Caldwell plans to attend the University of Maine in Orono to study Mechanical Engineering, with a concentration in Aerospace Engineering.

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First Honor Part Kayden Guerrette plans to attend St. Joseph’s College of Maine to study Nursing.

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Second Honor Part Colby Ouellette plans to attend the University of Maine in Orono for Accounting.

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Third Honor Part Coltin Hopkins plans to attend Boston College to study Economics.

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Fourth Honor part Brynne Hamilton plans to attend the University of Maine in Orono to study Nursing.

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Fifth Honor Part Delaynee LaBreak plans to attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle to study Nursing.

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Sixth Honor Part Dimitri Kern plans to study Biology.

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Seventh Honor Part Charlotte Plourde plans to attend the University of Southern Maine for Liberal Studies, with a concentration in Humanities, Pre-Law.

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Eighth Honor Part Ava Powers plans to attend the University of South Florida to study Biomedical Sciences.

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Ninth Honor Part Brady Barnes plans to attend Northern Maine Community College to study Electrical Construction.

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Tenth Honor Part Katelyn Michaud plans to attend Empire Beauty School to study Cosmetology.

From biomedical sciences and engineering to nursing, economics, electrical construction, cosmetology, accounting and English, Caribou’s Class of 2026 Top 12 represents a wide range of goals and interests.

It is also a reminder of the work being done by students, families, teachers and staff throughout Aroostook County to help prepare the next generation for what comes after high school.

Congratulations to the Caribou High School Class of 2026 Top 12, and best of luck to each student as they finish their senior year and get ready for the next chapter.