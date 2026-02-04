The 2026 Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Weekend is set for Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Husson University in Bangor, bringing together some of the top senior high school basketball talent from across the state.

Organized by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches, the all-star weekend is one of Maine’s signature postseason showcases, giving players one more chance to compete alongside the best of their class and giving fans a rare opportunity to see standout seniors from different programs share the same floor.

Aroostook County will be well represented on the girls side with three selections: Ava Lerman (Wisdom High School), Ally Shields (Southern Aroostook High School), and Harleigh Allen (Central Aroostook High School).

The boys roster features five County athletes: Owen Corrigan (Caribou High School), Tobias Naranja (Fort Kent High School), Landon Belanger (Caribou High School), Brayden Pelletier (Madawaska High School), and Calvin Richardson (Katahdin High School).

For County basketball fans, March 7 will be a chance to celebrate a strong senior class on a statewide stage. Congratulations to all of these athletes!

Read Next:

🏆 Athlete of the Week hub: Winter Week Eight Athlete of the Week voting is live! Vote for who should be named Athlete of the Week >> [LINK]

📅 Full winter broadcast schedule on 101.9 The Rock → [LINK]

Keep the scoreboard going: