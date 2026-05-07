MSAD 20 has announced that Cliff Urquhart has been approved as the next Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Fort Fairfield Middle High School.

According to a letter from MSAD 20 Superintendent Melanie Blais, the School Board unanimously approved Urquhart for the role during this week’s meeting. He is set to begin his new position with the district on July 1, 2026.

Urquhart brings more than 20 years of experience as an Aroostook County teacher, along with eight years of experience as Athletic Director for RSU 50. He has also spent 14 years as a baseball umpire and has coached for many years.

During his time at Southern Aroostook, Urquhart helped lead the girls varsity basketball program to the tournament 15 times, including multiple state championship appearances and titles. The district also noted his professionalism, dedication, and focus on what is best for students.

Urquhart holds a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Husson University and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Maine. He is certified as a Health and Physical Education teacher K-12, Building Administrator K-12, and Athletic Director K-12.

For Urquhart, the move to Fort Fairfield comes with appreciation for his time at Southern Aroostook and excitement for the opportunity ahead.

“I am incredibly grateful for everything Southern Aroostook has meant to me both professionally and personally. I have built some really great relationships there that I will miss. At the same time I am looking forward to working with the great people in Fort Fairfield. They have a great tradition in both academics and athletics and I am happy to be a part of that.”

MSAD 20 said it is excited to welcome Urquhart as a new leader in the school community as he begins his career as a Fort Fairfield Tiger this summer.