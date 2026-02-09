The North regional record book has an Aroostook accent

Every February, Aroostook County shows up with the same plan: travel well, play hard, and make the gym feel like home.

Then you open the North regional record book and realize something else. The County did not just show up. The County moved in.

This is a fun, behind-the-numbers look at North regional scoring records tied to the Aroostook County schools, and yes, we’re including the player lines too. No mystery math, no deep analytics, just the kinds of totals that make you squint at the page and say, “That can’t be right.” Then you check again and, yep, it’s right.

The quick hit list

Central Aroostook has a tournament run that still owns multiple team records, including 285 points .

Van Buren has the North’s most legendary tournament scoring stretch, including 103 points by one player in a single tournament.

Washburn turned the three-point line into a parade route, including 30 team threes in one tournament.

Limestone Community School has one of the loudest Class C record clusters you’ll find anywhere, led by a 124-point tournament.

Now let’s go school by school.

Central Aroostook

If the record book was a bulletin board, Central Aroostook would need a second wall, especially for the 1996 Boys team.

Team records (Boys, Class D)

Most team field goals in 1 game: 45 (1987)

Most team points in 1 game: 100 (1996)

Most team field goals in a regional tournament: 104 (1996)

Most team points in a regional tournament: 285 (1996)

Player records

Cameron York, most free throws in 1 game (Boys, Class D): 17 (2008)

Julie Bradstreet, most points in a regional tournament (Girls, Class C): 104 (1988)

Leigh Bradstreet, threes most threes in 1 game (Girls, Class D): 6 (1990) most threes in a regional tournament (Girls, Class D): 10 (1990)



Central Aroostook has the rare “team and player” combo where you can build an entire trivia night off one school.

Van Buren

Van Buren’s section reads like somebody accidentally left the scoreboard on overnight. In the best way.

Team records

Most team points in 1 game (Boys, Class B): 97 (1985)

Player records

Matt Rossignol (Boys, Class B) most points in a regional tournament: 103 (1985) most field goals in a regional tournament: 37 (1985)

Alan Madore (Boys, Class C) most points in 1 game: 54 (1986) most field goals in 1 game: 24 (1986)

Parise Rossignol (Girls, Class D) most points in 1 game: 43 (2014) most points in a regional tournament: 89 (2014) most field goals in a regional tournament: 34 (2014)



If you ever needed proof that the County can produce a tournament heater in any era, Van Buren is your evidence.

Washburn

Washburn’s record book vibe is simple: when the shots start falling, you might want to call a timeout, and then another one.

Team records

Most team threes in 1 game (Boys, Class D): 20 (2011)

Most team threes in a regional tournament (Boys, Class D): 30 (2011)

Most team field goals in a regional tournament (Girls, Class D): 88 (2014)

Most team points in a regional tournament (Girls, Class D): 232 (2014)

Player records

Mitchell Worcester (Boys, Class D) most threes in 1 game: 8 (2011) most threes in a regional tournament: 13 (2011)

Matt Baker, most points in 1 game (Boys, Class D): 46 (1991)

Washburn has the rare “we can beat you with threes or with volume scoring” flexibility, and the record book agrees.

Limestone Community School

Limestone belongs on the County list, and the numbers here are not subtle.

Team records (Boys, Class C)

Most team points in a regional tournament: 281 (1993)

Most team field goals in a regional tournament: 107 (1993)

Most team points in 1 game: 99 (1993)

Most team threes in a regional tournament: 24 (1993)

Player records

Tony Tobin (Boys, Class C) most points in a regional tournament: 124 (1993) most field goals in a regional tournament: 45 (1993) most threes in a regional tournament: 17 (1993)



A 124-point tournament run will always sound like a typo until you remember: it happened, and it is still sitting there, and that 1993 run was magical.

Fort Fairfield

Fort Fairfield shows up with two classic record-book specialties: threes and free throws.

Player records

Mark Davenport, most threes in 1 game (Boys, Class C): 8 (1988)

Amanda Hotham, most free throws in a regional tournament (Girls, Class D): 35 (2010)

One is a flamethrower night. The other is a full weekend at the foul line.

Hodgdon

Hodgdon’s entries are the “team production, no excuses” kind of records.

Team records (Girls, Class C)

Most team field goals in a regional tournament: 96 (1980)

Most team free throws in a regional tournament: 50 (1998)

Two different eras, same message: Hodgdon teams know how to pile up points.

Houlton

Houlton brings one of the great old-school volume lines on the boys side.

Team records

Most team field goals in a regional tournament (Boys, Class A): 98 (1967)

Most team field goals in a regional tournament (Girls, Class B): 84 (1985)

If your team has 98 field goals in a tournament, you were not “surviving.” You were doing damage.

Presque Isle

Presque Isle’s record book entries look like the modern era: threes and free throws in bunches.

Team records

Most team threes in 1 game (Girls, Class B): 11 (2014)

Most team threes in a regional tournament (Girls, Class B): 25 (2013)

Player records

Emily Wheaton, most free throws in 1 game (Girls, Class B): 15 (2018)

Faith Sjoberg, most threes in 1 game (Girls, Class B): 8 (2022)

Presque Isle is the kind of program that makes you feel like every open look is going in, because sometimes it does.

Southern Aroostook

Southern Aroostook’s record book calling card is clear: team threes.

Team records (Girls, Class D)

Most team threes in 1 game: 8 (2022)

Most team threes in a regional tournament: 17 (2022)

That’s a weekend where the net needed ice.

Katahdin

Katahdin is on the board for team shooting.

Team record (Girls, Class D)

Most team threes in 1 game: 8 (2004)

The County takeaway

Some places get one line in the record book and talk about it forever.

Aroostook County schools get clusters. Some get eras. And a few get full “how did they do that?” sections that still hold up decades later. There will be a team record piece later this week, with some "wow, I didn't know that" information in it! Stay tuned!

Credits

Record information compiled from the 2025 Maine state basketball tournament program record book and FrankSpanky’s Maine tournament record pages (both publicly available online at time of publication).