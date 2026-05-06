Tuesday brought a busy County sports slate, with baseball, softball, tennis, and lacrosse all on the schedule.

The baseball field saw several big offensive performances, including a no-hitter from Fort Fairfield and a huge day at the plate for Katahdin. Softball featured one of the best pitching matchups of the young season, while Caribou tennis picked up a sweep over Madawaska. The Northern Maine Moose girls lacrosse team also battled to the final minutes on the road at Hampden Academy.

Baseball

Washington Academy 15, Houlton 1

The Houlton boys fell to Washington Academy, 15-1. Liam Fraser had a hit for the Shires, while M. White drove in Houlton’s lone run.

Katahdin 18, Ashland 0

Katahdin put together a big offensive afternoon in an 18-0 win over Ashland.

Conor Schmidt had a perfect day at the plate for the Cougars, going 4-for-4 with a home run and 5 RBIs. Calvin Richardson added three hits and an RBI, while Wyatt Pipes and Addison Young each finished with two hits.

Wisdom 13, Washburn 4

Wisdom picked up a 13-4 win over Washburn behind a strong day from Tanner Marquis, who went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs.

Alex Bebout also chipped in two hits for Wisdom. Joel Desjardins earned the win on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out six.

Fort Fairfield 12, Southern Aroostook 0

Fort Fairfield had a huge all-around performance in a 12-0 win over Southern Aroostook.

Levi Cole went 3-for-3 with two home runs and 6 RBIs. On the mound, Jonah LeBlanc threw a 5-inning no-hitter, striking out 14.

Softball

Houlton 2, Mattanawcook 0

The Houlton girls shut out Mattanawcook, 2-0, in one of the best pitchers’ duels of the young season.

Amelia Flewelling drove in a run for Houlton, while Flewelling and Kylah Tuttle each had a hit. Amelia Matwyko pitched a four-hitter for the Shires and struck out 14 in the win.

Mattanawcook’s Juliana Cloukey was outstanding as well, allowing just two hits and striking out 16.

Wisdom 16, Washburn 5

Wisdom picked up a 16-5 win over Washburn.

Fort Fairfield 10, Southern Aroostook 9

Fort Fairfield edged Southern Aroostook in a close one, winning 10-9.

Katahdin 10, Ashland 4

Tennis

Caribou Girls 5, Madawaska 0

Caribou picked up a 5-0 girls tennis win over Madawaska in Madawaska.

Adriana Deschaine defeated Dasha Danilachav, 8-1. Isabella Albert defeated Lucy Hartvigsen, 8-0, and Carly Levesque defeated Annick Gendreau, 8-0.

In doubles, Madison Thibault and Vivian Bell defeated Sophia Toussaint and Reagan Schmeling, 8-0.

Caribou Boys 5, Madawaska 0

The Caribou boys also earned a 5-0 win over Madawaska.

Lacrosse

Hampden Academy 5, Northern Maine Moose 4

The Northern Maine Moose girls lacrosse team lost a tough one on the road at Hampden Academy, 5-4.

Northern Maine was either winning or tied for most of the game, before Hampden Academy scored the game-winning goal with 3:44 left in the fourth quarter. The Broncos improved to 3-2 with the win.

The Moose were led by junior Rylee Cunningham, who scored two goals on six shots. Sophomore Aolie Watt scored on one of her two shots, and junior Morgan Quirk also found the back of the net on one of her three shots.

Senior Tori Ervin had a strong night in the draw circle, winning eight possessions. Senior goalie Sarah Howe also turned in a strong performance, stopping 10 of the 15 shots she faced.

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