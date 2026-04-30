Wednesday brought another busy spring sports day across Aroostook County, with Fort Kent baseball and Houlton softball both picking up wins.

Fort Kent earned a 10-6 win over Houlton in baseball, while the Houlton girls topped Fort Kent 9-1 in softball behind a standout performance in the circle and at the plate.

Houlton Softball Tops Fort Kent

Houlton picked up a 9-1 win over Fort Kent in softball, led by a dominant complete-game effort from Amelia Matwyko.

Matwyko allowed just one run on two hits while striking out 16. She also helped lead the Houlton offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Leah Swallow added a strong afternoon at the plate for Houlton, finishing with two hits and two RBIs.

Fort Kent’s two hits came from Reese Doucette.

Fort Kent Baseball Beats Houlton

In baseball, Fort Kent used a big third inning to pull away from Houlton for a 10-6 win.

The Warriors scored six runs in the third inning to take control against the Shires. James Lamarre, Dom Cyr, and Tobias Naranja each had two hits to lead the Fort Kent offense.

On the mound, Lamarre, Cyr, and Adrian Robicaud combined to strike out 10 Houlton batters.

For the Shires, Liam Fraser led the way with two hits and two RBIs.

Region 1 Tennis Singles Seeds Set For Saturday

The Region 1 MPA Tennis Singles State Qualifying Tournament is set for Saturday, May 2nd, at the Caribou High School Tennis Courts.

The day will begin with a coaches meeting at 8:30 a.m., followed by a student-athlete meeting at 8:40. After the student-athlete meeting, athletes will begin warm-ups for the first matches.

The national anthem is scheduled for 8:55, and tennis will begin at 9:00.

Each team is responsible for bringing one can of tennis balls for each player.

Alice Korzekwa has earned automatic qualifying status for Region 1.

Girls Singles Seeds

Sabine Wells-Pucket, Presque Isle High School Adriana Deschaine, Caribou High School Ryan Perfitt, Houlton High School Isabella Albert, Caribou High School Emily LaPierre, Van Buren High School Capri Griffeth, Presque Isle High School Addison Chasse, Fort Kent High School Carly Levesque, Caribou High School Brooklyn Philbrook, Houlton High School Alex Deschaine, Van Buren High School

Boys Singles Seeds

Ben Bouchard, Caribou High School Jacob Bennett, Presque Isle High School Garrett White, Presque Isle High School Mason Pelletier, Fort Kent High School Alex Violette, Van Buren High School James Bennett, Caribou High School Cameron Locke, Presque Isle High School Finley Marquis, Fort Kent High School Cole Watson, Houlton High School Jaedon Wu, Houlton High School

Aroostook County spring sports continue to stay busy, with baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field all moving through the early part of the season.