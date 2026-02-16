Penobscot Valley wasted no time setting the tone in Bangor.

The 4-seed Lady Howlers brought relentless defense from the opening tip, jumped out to a 23-8 lead after the first quarter, then delivered the knockout punch in the second by holding 5-seed Southern Aroostook scoreless. By halftime, Penobscot Valley had opened it up to 43-8 and never looked back on the way to a 73-19 win.

Both teams came in with strong regular seasons. Southern Aroostook started the day 14-4, while Penobscot Valley entered 13-5 with its only losses coming against two unbeaten teams, Bangor Christian and Mattanawcook. On this night, the Lady Howlers’ pressure and pace were too much, turning stops into quick buckets all game long.

Rylee Moulton led the way with 21 points for Penobscot Valley. McKenna Ireland added 15, Lila Cummings scored 12, and Brooklyn Raymond finished with 10 in a balanced scoring effort.

Southern Aroostook kept battling and showed plenty of heart to the final horn. The Lady Warriors end the season 14-5, led by Ally Shields with 9 points and Haley McGary with 8.

