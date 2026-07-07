Some schools have a championship season.

Fort Fairfield had a championship year.

The Tigers put together the most complete County sports story of the school year, winning state titles in boys soccer and baseball, while Ethan Walsh added an individual state championship in the high jump.

Three titles. Three different stages. One school year that kept building from the fall into the spring.

That is why Fort Fairfield lands at No. 1.

The run started with boys soccer.

After coming painfully close the year before, the Tigers returned with something to prove. They did more than get back to the state championship game. They finished the job, captured the Class D state title, and closed the season as undefeated state champions.

That alone would have been one of the biggest County sports stories of the year.

Then spring arrived.

Fort Fairfield baseball gave the school another run to remember, winning the Class D state title and bringing the program its first baseball championship since 1994. Just like soccer, the Tigers did not lose along the way.

Another undefeated season.

Another state championship.

Another celebration for Fort Fairfield.

Then Walsh added one more title to the year, winning the Class C high jump state championship and giving the Tigers an individual state crown to go along with the two team titles.

One state title is special.

Two undefeated team state titles in the same school year is rare.

Adding an individual track and field state championship on top of that makes the year even harder to ignore.

What makes Fort Fairfield’s year stand out is that it was not built around one team getting hot for a couple of weeks. This success stretched across seasons, sports, and athletes. Soccer set the tone in the fall. Track added another championship moment. Baseball closed the year with another perfect run.

Fort Kent boys basketball had the history, the buzzer-beater, and the first gold ball.

But Fort Fairfield had the full-year case.

Two undefeated team state champions and an individual state champion in one school year is the kind of run that does not come around often.

For that reason, Fort Fairfield’s championship year stands at the top of the countdown.

That closes our look back at the biggest County sports moments of the year, a year filled with state titles, milestone performances, buzzer-beaters, no-hitters, tournament runs, and moments that gave communities across Aroostook County plenty to remember.

What did we miss? I WANT TO KNOW! Click [HERE] for details, and tell me what moment, game, highlight, or performance needs to be mentioned!

Previously in the countdown:

Preview Article: [HERE]

No. 12: County Girls Soccer Floods Championship Saturday: [HERE]

No. 11: Wisdom Girls Basketball Reaches The Class S State Final: [HERE]

No. 10: County Wrestling Breaks Through: [HERE]

No. 9: Easton Boys Basketball Wins Class S North: [HERE]

No. 8: Houlton Boys Cross Country Wins Class C State Title: [HERE]

No. 7: Ava Lerman Joins Rare Two-Sport Company: [HERE]

No. 6: Fort Kent Skiing Owns The Winter: [HERE]

No. 5: Mason Pelletier’s Tournament Takeover: [HERE]

No. 3: Fort Kent’s Buzzer-Beater Stuns Caribou: [HERE]

No. 2: Fort Kent Wins Its First Boys Basketball State Title: [HERE]

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]