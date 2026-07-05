Some tournament games feel big before they even start.

Fort Kent and Caribou had that kind of setup.

Two County rivals. A Northern Maine Class C boys championship on the line. Caribou had beaten Fort Kent twice during the regular season, and the Warriors were trying to reach the first boys basketball state championship game in program history.

That was enough to make it one of the biggest matchups of tournament week.

Then the ending made it unforgettable.

Fort Kent and Caribou went back and forth in a game that felt tight from the start. Caribou had its moments. Fort Kent kept answering. The crowd had every reason to be locked in because every run felt like it could be the one that decided the game.

By the final seconds, the whole season had been squeezed into one possession.

Fort Kent trailed by one.

The ball found Aden Jeffers. And Jeffers delivered the shot of the tournament.

His buzzer-beater lifted Fort Kent past Caribou, 48-47, and sent the Warriors to the state championship game for the first time in program history.

It was the kind of finish that does not need much explanation. A County rivalry game. A regional title. A one-point score. A shot at the horn. A team rushing the floor because history had just happened right in front of them.

That is why this moment lands at No. 3.

It had everything a tournament memory needs: stakes, pressure, rivalry, heartbreak on one side, celebration on the other, and a finish that people will be talking about long after the season.

The shot did more than win a regional championship. It changed Fort Kent’s season from a great run into a historic one.

One second, the Warriors were trying to survive.

The next, they were headed to the state final.

Tournament basketball does not get much better than that.

Check back tomorrow as our countdown continues with No. 2.

Previously in the countdown:

Preview Article: [HERE]

No. 12: County Girls Soccer Floods Championship Saturday: [HERE]

No. 11: Wisdom Girls Basketball Reaches The Class S State Final: [HERE]

No. 10: County Wrestling Breaks Through: [HERE]

No. 9: Easton Boys Basketball Wins Class S North: [HERE]

No. 8: Houlton Boys Cross Country Wins Class C State Title: [HERE]

No. 7: Ava Lerman Joins Rare Two-Sport Company: [HERE]

No. 6: Fort Kent Skiing Owns The Winter: [HERE]

No. 5: Mason Pelletier’s Tournament Takeover: [HERE]

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]