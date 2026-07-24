The opening day of the CANUSA International Basketball Tournament featured 25 games across three courts, with Canadian teams taking an early advantage in the overall standings while several Aroostook County teams put themselves in position for Championship Saturday.

Canada finished Day One with a 17-8 advantage over Team USA and outscored the American teams by 354 total points. The Canadian squads also surrendered just 889 points, compared to 1,225 allowed by the U.S. teams.

The brightest spot for the host teams came in the High School Boys USA Pool, where Fort Kent sits atop the standings at 3-1 after victories over Yarmouth (58-54), Carlton County Elite (63-55), and Dieppe (37-33). Fort Kent enters Saturday with the inside track toward the championship bracket.

Madawaska also enjoyed an impressive opening day, finishing 2-1 after defeating St. Stephen (50-38) and Fredericton Kats (47-44). Their lone setback came in a tight 48-47 battle against Carlton County Elite, leaving the Owls well within striking distance entering Day Two.

Calais split several close contests, including a dramatic 51-50 victory over Yarmouth before closing the day with a convincing 69-32 win over Carlton County Elite.

The Canadian side of the High School Boys division was led by unbeaten Carlton County Elite (4-0), followed closely by Dieppe Dragons (3-1).

In Middle School Girls play, TC County All-Stars finished the day 1-1, while Fort Fairfield went 1-2. East Coast Selects remained unbeaten at 3-0 to lead the Canadian standings.

Several games came down to the wire throughout the day. Madawaska edged St. Stephen by 12, Calais escaped Yarmouth by a single point, and Fort Kent closed out Dieppe by four in one of the tournament's best finishes.

Saturday's schedule features the final round of pool play before championship brackets begin. Every local team still has opportunities to improve its position, while championship games in all divisions are scheduled for later in the afternoon.

Saturday Schedule (All Times U.S.)

9:00 a.m.

High School

Fort Fairfield vs. St. Stephen

Rec Center

Caribou vs. Fredericton Kats

UMPI

Madawaska vs. Dieppe

10:00 a.m.

High School

Fort Fairfield vs. Madawaska (Girls)

Rec Center

Calais vs. St. Stephen

UMPI

Houlton vs. Wisdom (Girls)

11:00 a.m.

High School

Madawaska vs. Yarmouth

Rec Center

Fort Fairfield vs. Carlton County Elite

UMPI

Fort Kent vs. Fredericton Kats

Noon

High School

Caribou vs. Carlton North 2 (Middle School Girls)

Rec Center

TBA vs. Carlton North 1 (Middle School Girls)

UMPI

Fort Fairfield vs. Wisdom (Girls)

1:00 p.m.

High School Awards Ceremony (All High School Boys & Middle School Girls teams)

Rec Center

Houlton vs. Madawaska (Girls)

2:00 p.m.

Rec Center

Fort Fairfield vs. Houlton (Girls)

High School

High School Boys Championship Bracket (USA #1 vs. Canada #2)

2:30 p.m.

UMPI

Wisdom vs. Madawaska (Girls)

3:00 p.m.

High School

Middle School Girls Semifinal (#1 vs. #4)

Rec Center

Middle School Girls Semifinal (#3 vs. #4)

4:00 p.m.

High School Girls Semifinals

5:00 p.m.

High School

High School Boys Championship

Rec Center

Middle School Girls Championship

6:00 p.m.

High School