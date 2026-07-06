What County sports moment deserves one more spotlight?

I made my list.

Now I want to hear yours.

Over the past several days, we have been counting down the biggest County sports moments of the year. The list included state championships, undefeated seasons, buzzer-beaters, tournament takeovers, no-hitters, milestone performances, and team runs that gave communities across Aroostook County plenty to cheer about.

But here is the thing about a sports year in The County.

No list catches everything.

Every school has a moment its fans remember. Every community has a game, a performance, a comeback, a win, a senior night, a playoff run, or a milestone that meant more to the people who were there.

That is where this comes in.

We are opening nominations for the Reader’s Choice Biggest County Sports Moment of the Year, and this one belongs to the fans.

Maybe your school had a team that made a run people are still talking about. Maybe an athlete delivered a performance that deserves another look. Maybe there was a rivalry win, a comeback, a record, a championship, a milestone, or one of those emotional moments that brought a gym, field, course, or community together.

This does not have to be limited to the moments that made our countdown.

That is the point.

This is your chance to tell us what stood out to you.

We are looking for strong nominations with a real case behind them. That means you can be proud, you can be passionate, and yes, you can make the argument for your school.

But with so many games, meets, races, matches, and moments across the year, the final ballot will be selective.

After nominations close, we will review the submissions and choose five finalists for the Reader’s Choice vote. Those five moments will go to a fan vote, giving County sports fans the chance to pick the moment they feel deserves the final spotlight.

So make the case.

Tell us why it mattered. Tell us what made it special. Tell us why people from your school, team, or community still remember it.

It could be a state title. It could be a regional championship. It could be a huge tournament performance. It could be a career milestone. It could be a comeback win, a program breakthrough, or a game that brought a town together.

If it mattered to your school, your team, your athlete, or your community, nominate it.

Nominations are open now and will run through Monday, July 13 at 3 p.m.

The finalists will be announced on July 14th, with voting to run until July 19th, and the next week the Viewers Choice winners will be announced, from 5-1.

Now it is your turn.