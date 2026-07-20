Basketball will bring two countries together when the CANUSA Basketball Showcase tips off Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25, in Fort Fairfield and Presque Isle.

49 games will be played over two days

U.S. and Canadian teams will compete in two divisions

The country with the best overall record will win the CANUSA Cup

The international showcase will feature American and Canadian high school boys and middle school girls competing in pool play, semifinals and championship games.

The event’s message is simple: “Basketball Knows No Borders.”

Remembering Two Important Basketball Figures

The CANUSA Basketball Showcase will be held in memory of Peter Webb and Dr. James Naismith.

Webb was a longtime basketball official and Maine Basketball Commissioner who made a lasting contribution to the sport throughout the state.

Naismith was the Canadian-American educator credited with creating the game of basketball. Honoring both men adds special meaning to an event built around competition, sportsmanship and a shared appreciation for the game.

American and Canadian Teams Meet on the Court

The High School Division will feature five American boys teams and five Canadian boys teams competing in pool play.

The Middle School Division will include three American girls teams and three Canadian girls teams.

Every game will contribute to the overall standings between the two countries. At the conclusion of pool play, the country with the best combined win-loss record will be awarded the CANUSA Cup.

That format will make every matchup important, even as teams work toward their own division championships.

Semifinals and Championships Follow Pool Play

Competition will continue after the opening pool-play games.

The top two teams from each country in both divisions will advance to the semifinals. The semifinal winners will then meet for the High School Division and Middle School Division championships.

Championship teams will receive trophies, with players earning individual gold medals. Players from the runner-up teams will receive silver medals.

The event will also recognize boys and girls 3-point shooting champions and select All-Tournament teams.

More Than Wins and Losses

Although trophies and medals will be awarded, the showcase is designed to accomplish more than determining a winner.

The event will give young athletes from both sides of the border an opportunity to meet, compete and form new friendships through basketball. Organizers hope the experience strengthens the relationship between the United States and Canada while emphasizing respect and good sportsmanship.

An all-day barbecue will be available during both days of the showcase. Each participating player and coach will receive a $10 food coupon that can be used for one day at the barbecue or concession stand.

Players and coaches will also receive CANUSA-branded shirts and identification lanyards commemorating the event.

With 49 games scheduled across Fort Fairfield and Presque Isle, the CANUSA Basketball Showcase promises two full days of competition, community and international friendship.

The showcase will be held Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25, under a message that reaches well beyond the final score:

Basketball knows no borders.