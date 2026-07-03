Some tournament performances start hot.

Mason Pelletier’s never really cooled off.

The Easton standout put together one of the loudest individual tournament runs The County saw all year, and it started with a number that immediately grabbed attention.

Forty-two points.

Pelletier opened Easton’s tournament run with 42 points in a quarterfinal win over Wisdom, doing it in just three quarters. That kind of scoring night is rare at any point in the season. On the tournament floor, with the lights brighter and every possession carrying more weight, it becomes even bigger.

But that was not the whole story.

Pelletier came back in the semifinal against Katahdin and delivered again, finishing with 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 steals. By the end of Easton’s first two tournament games, he had scored 76 points and turned himself into one of the biggest stories of the Bangor tournament.

That is what pushes this moment into the top five.

This was not one hot shooting night or one box score that jumped off the page. It was a full tournament takeover.

Pelletier gave Easton scoring, energy, defense, rebounding, and the kind of presence that can carry a team through a bracket. Every time the Bears needed a spark, he seemed to be around the ball.

Tournament basketball creates a different kind of pressure. The crowd is louder. The stage feels bigger. One bad stretch can end a season.

Pelletier played like he wanted the stage.

His performance helped fuel Easton’s run to the Class S North title and a trip to the state championship game. That team success matters here, because the numbers were not empty. They came during a run that gave Easton and its community one of the best basketball stories of the winter.

A 42-point quarterfinal would have been enough to remember.

Following it with another massive semifinal made it one of the signature individual runs of the year.

Check back tomorrow as our countdown continues with No. 4.

Previously in the countdown:

Preview Article: [HERE]

No. 12: County Girls Soccer Floods Championship Saturday: [HERE]

No. 11: Wisdom Girls Basketball Reaches The Class S State Final: [HERE]

No. 10: County Wrestling Breaks Through: [HERE]

No. 9: Easton Boys Basketball Wins Class S North: [HERE]

No. 8: Houlton Boys Cross Country Wins Class C State Title: [HERE]

No. 7: Ava Lerman Joins Rare Two-Sport Company: [HERE]

No. 6: Fort Kent Skiing Owns The Winter: [HERE]

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]