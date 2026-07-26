The final buzzer has sounded on this exciting edition of the CANUSA International Basketball Tournament, and after two days of outstanding basketball, Canada once again claimed the overall CANUSA Cup while several local teams made deep runs through Championship Saturday.

The showcase event brought together teams from both sides of the border for dozens of games across multiple venues, highlighted by close contests, spirited competition, and the sportsmanship that will make CANUSA a new summer tradition in Aroostook County.

The biggest local story belonged to Madawaska, which battled its way through Saturday's bracket before reaching the High School Boys Championship Game. Facing unbeaten Carleton County Elite, the Owls put together one final gritty effort before falling 44-40 in one of the tournament's closest games.

Madawaska's championship appearance capped an impressive weekend. After finishing 2-1 in pool play Friday, the Owls continued their strong play Saturday, proving they could compete with some of Atlantic Canada's top talent. Although they came up just short of the title, their runner-up finish was one of the tournament's standout performances by an American team.

Carleton County Elite finished the weekend undefeated, using a balanced offense and tough defense throughout pool play before surviving Madawaska's late challenge to earn the High School Boys championship.

On the girls' side, the Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers captured the High School Girls Championship with a convincing 40-20 victory over Houlton. The Lady Howlers controlled the championship game from the opening tip, while Houlton's runner-up finish marked an impressive weekend against a talented field.

The Middle School Girls Championship also featured another Canadian celebration as the East Coast Selects defeated Carleton North 33-26. East Coast Selects completed a perfect tournament after entering Championship Saturday unbeaten, finishing off an impressive run with the title.

Beyond the championship games, the weekend once again showcased what has made CANUSA special for decades. Players from Maine and New Brunswick competed with intensity on the court while building friendships off it, creating another memorable chapter in one of northern Maine's premier summer sporting events.

When the final numbers were tallied, Canada lifted the CANUSA Cup. While the Canadians claimed the overall trophy, local teams proved they could compete with anyone in the field, highlighted by Madawaska's thrilling run to the boys championship game and Houlton's appearance in the girls final.

As players head home and preparations begin for another school sports season, the 2026 CANUSA International Basketball Tournament leaves behind another weekend full of competitive basketball, community pride, and the friendly international rivalry that continues to make the event one of Aroostook County's signature summer traditions.

Tournament Champions

CANUSA Cup (Overall): Canada

High School Boys

Carleton County Elite (Canada)

Defeated Madawaska, 44-40

High School Girls

Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers

Defeated Houlton, 40-20

Middle School Girls

East Coast Selects (Canada)