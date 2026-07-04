Some games are remembered because of the final score.

This one was remembered because of who controlled it from the first pitch.

Amelia Matwyko delivered one of the best individual performances of the entire County sports year, throwing a seven-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in Houlton’s 2-0 win over Presque Isle.

That kind of line jumps out right away.

Seven innings. No hits. Fourteen strikeouts. A shutout in a game where there was almost no room for error.

Houlton only scored two runs, which made every inning tighter. Matwyko could not just settle in with a big lead and work comfortably. She had to keep answering, keep attacking, and keep Presque Isle from finding any kind of opening.

She did exactly that.

Pitching performances like this are rare because they take more than talent. They take command, focus, and the ability to handle the pressure as the game gets later and everyone in the ballpark realizes what might be happening.

By the final innings, every pitch carried a little more weight.

Matwyko kept dealing.

She also helped herself at the plate, driving in a run with an RBI double on a day when offense was tough to find. That made the performance even stronger. Houlton needed her in the circle, and she gave the Shires everything they could have asked for. Then she added a key piece of the offense too.

That is what makes this more than just a no-hitter.

It was a complete performance in a close County matchup. It was dominant, timely, and memorable.

In a year filled with championships, tournament runs, and big moments, Matwyko’s no-hitter still stood out because of how clean it was and how much it mattered in the game.

Houlton got the win.

Matwyko got the moment, the first of its kind in the County since 2010.

And The County got one of the best individual performances of the year.

Check back tomorrow as our countdown continues with No. 3.

Previously in the countdown:

Preview Article: [HERE]

No. 12: County Girls Soccer Floods Championship Saturday: [HERE]

No. 11: Wisdom Girls Basketball Reaches The Class S State Final: [HERE]

No. 10: County Wrestling Breaks Through: [HERE]

No. 9: Easton Boys Basketball Wins Class S North: [HERE]

No. 8: Houlton Boys Cross Country Wins Class C State Title: [HERE]

No. 7: Ava Lerman Joins Rare Two-Sport Company: [HERE]

No. 6: Fort Kent Skiing Owns The Winter: [HERE]

No. 5: Mason Pelletier’s Tournament Takeover: [HERE]

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]