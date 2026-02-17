It felt like a championship game, and it ended like one too, with overtime, free throws, and a final possession that had the whole gym holding its breath.

Final: Caribou 43, Dexter 40 (OT)

Moment: Tie game with 37 seconds left, then overtime at 37-37

Leader: Quinn Corrigan 22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals

The 5-seed Caribou Lady Vikings outlasted the 4-seed Dexter Lady Tigers 43-40 in overtime in Bangor in a matchup loaded with recent hardware, Dexter as the 2024 Class C state champs and Caribou as the 2025 Class B champions now playing in Class C. Caribou moves to 10-9 and advances to face the winner of Mattanawcook Academy vs Orono.

The first quarter had a little bit of everything, good defense, careful shot selection, a few turnovers, and not many fouls, with Dexter clinging to an 11-10 lead after one.

Buckets were hard to come by early in the second, and neither side could find a rhythm until Dexter made the first real push. The Tigers ripped off an 8-0 run, before Lily Bell finally got Caribou on the board in the quarter. A late three by Quinn Corrigan gave the Vikings a jolt heading into the break, but Dexter still held the halftime edge 21-15.

Caribou’s offense started to spark in the third, powered by Corrigan, who scored nine points in the quarter. The Vikings trimmed the deficit to three going into the fourth, 30-27, and then the real battle started.

The final eight minutes were back-and-forth the whole way, with Caribou grabbing its first lead of the night and neither team able to create any separation. With 37 seconds left, it was tied, and both teams had chances to win it in regulation, but neither could land the finishing shot. Overtime arrived with the score still locked at 37-37, the first overtime of this year’s Northern Maine tournament.

Dexter struck first in the extra session, hitting one of two at the line. Corrigan answered immediately with two free throws to put Caribou back in front. The Vikings had opportunities to ice it from both the line and the floor, but left the door cracked until late. Bell knocked down one of two in the closing moments, then Corrigan hit a massive field goal with 41 seconds to go to put Caribou up four.

Dexter wasn’t done. Maddisyn Davis calmly buried two clutch free throws to make it a two-possession game feel like a one-possession game again. Corrigan hit one of two at the line late, and Caribou survived the final push to secure the 43-40 win.

Quinn Corrigan led Caribou with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 steals, and Lily Bell added 13. Dexter ends its season 10-9, led by Maddisyn Davis with 13 points.

