Wednesday’s County sports slate had a little bit of everything, with baseball, softball and lacrosse all on the schedule.

The Northern Maine Moose girls lacrosse team picked up its second win of the season on the road, while the Houlton boys lacrosse team fell to Leavitt. On the diamonds, Katahdin had a strong day in baseball and softball, while Hodgdon, Washburn, Fort Kent and Houlton also picked up wins.

Baseball

Katahdin 6, Wisdom 3

Katahdin opened its doubleheader against Wisdom with a 6-3 win.

Calvin Richardson picked up the win for the Cougars, striking out seven.

Katahdin 12, Wisdom 1

Katahdin completed the baseball sweep with a 12-1 win in game two.

Conor Schmidt, Addison Young and Hunter Chickering each drove in two runs for the Cougars.

Hodgdon 16, Ashland 7

Hodgdon picked up a 16-7 win over Ashland.

Michael Fitzpatrick, Dan Henderson, Finn Gardiner and Cam Hannigan each drove in two runs for the Hawks.

Washburn 13, Southern Aroostook 9

Washburn earned a 13-9 win over Southern Aroostook.

Isaiah Dumont went 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs for the Beavers.

For Southern Aroostook, Jakoby Porter went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs for the Warriors.

Fort Kent 12, Houlton 2

Fort Kent picked up a 12-2 win over Houlton.

James Lamarre and Caleb Caron each drove in two runs for the Warriors.

Softball

Katahdin 6, Wisdom 1

Katahdin opened its softball doubleheader with a 6-1 win over Wisdom.

Polly Cullen pitched five innings for the Cougars, allowing just one run while striking out 12. Dakotah Stevens added a double and drove in two runs.

For Wisdom, Ava Lerman hit a solo home run.

Katahdin 22, Wisdom 4

Katahdin completed the sweep with a big offensive performance in game two, winning 22-4.

Lydia Qualey had a huge game for the Cougars, hitting three home runs and driving in 8. Dakotah Stevens went 4-for-5 with 4 RBIs, Polly Cullen went 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs, and Emily Lane drove in two.

For Wisdom, Ava Lerman had two hits and drove in a run, while Riley Guerrette also drove in a run.

Hodgdon 27, Central Aroostook 15

Hodgdon won a high-scoring matchup over Central Aroostook, 27-15.

Autumn Quint had two home runs and drove in 7 to lead the Lady Hawks.

For Central Aroostook, Lilly Burtt went 3-for-4, scored three runs and drove in one. Mackenzie Davis went 2-for-2.

Washburn 12, Southern Aroostook 10

Washburn edged Southern Aroostook, 12-10.

Houlton 17, Fort Kent 5

Houlton picked up a 17-5 win over Fort Kent.

Lainey Henderson drove in 3 runs for Houlton, while Amelia Matwyko struck out seven on the mound.

For Fort Kent, Reese Doucette had two hits and drove in two runs.

Lacrosse

Northern Maine Moose Girls 7, Leavitt 5

The Northern Maine Moose girls lacrosse team picked up its second win of the season with a 7-5 road victory over Leavitt.

Northern Maine started slow, with Leavitt taking a 2-1 lead after the first quarter. The Moose then came roaring back with three straight goals. After Leavitt answered, Northern Maine scored twice more to take a 6-3 lead into halftime.

The Moose added another goal in the third quarter to take a 7-3 lead into the final break. Leavitt scored twice in the closing minutes, but Northern Maine held on for the win.

The Moose improved to 2-5.

Freshman Maddie O’Donnell scored her first high school goal in the win. Emily Hagan and Reagan Wright each scored twice, while Morgan Quirk and Tori Ervin each added a goal.

Leavitt Boys 13, Houlton 6

The Houlton boys lacrosse team fell to Leavitt, 13-6.

For Houlton, Colby Tapley scored two goals. Eli Brown, Carter Carmichael, Damien Stewart and Jacob Bushy each added a goal.

Ethan Wu had an assist for Houlton.