Spring Week Three Athlete of the Week ended with a finish you do not see every week.

When the voting closed Thursday afternoon, Max Morrow of Caribou track and field and Collin McCrum of Washburn baseball finished in a tie, making them this week’s co-Athletes of the Week for performances from May 4 through May 9.

Morrow put together one of the top track and field performances of the week at the PVC Week Three meet, winning three individual events. He took first in the boys 100 meter dash, boys 200 meter dash, and boys triple jump, turning in a dominant all-around day for the Vikings.

McCrum also turned in a strong week for Washburn on the baseball diamond. He went 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs, including a two-RBI base hit against Katahdin that helped pace the Beavers offensively during the week’s action.

This week’s ballot featured another strong group of nominees from around Aroostook County, with standout performances in softball, baseball, track and field, and lacrosse. From big pitching performances and clutch hitting to event wins on the track and major contributions in lacrosse, Week Three once again showed just how much talent there is across The County this spring.

But when the voting wrapped up, it was Morrow and McCrum who could not be separated, earning co-Athlete of the Week honors.

Congratulations to Max Morrow of Caribou and Collin McCrum of Washburn, the Spring Week Three co-Athletes of the Week.

Nominations for Spring Week Four Athlete of the Week are live as the spring season rolls on, with more standout performances sure to keep coming from all corners of Aroostook County. Click [HERE] to nominate a student-athlete today!