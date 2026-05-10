Saturday brought a full slate of County baseball and softball action, with several doubleheaders, a walk-off win, strong pitching performances, and plenty of offense across the board.

Presque Isle baseball and softball both split doubleheaders with John Bapst, while Wisdom and Southern Aroostook split on the baseball field. Houlton softball picked up a win over MCI, and Katahdin had a strong day against Madawaska.

Baseball

Presque Isle 2, John Bapst 0

Presque Isle opened its doubleheader with a 2-0 win over John Bapst.

Kason Bua pitched the shutout for the Wildcats, striking out seven on 72 pitches. Bua also helped himself at the plate, driving in one of Presque Isle’s two runs. Lucas Wood drove in the other run for the Wildcats.

John Bapst 10, Presque Isle 3

John Bapst came back to win the second game of the doubleheader, 10-3.

For Presque Isle, Carter Vigue drove in two runs, while Brandon Porter had the other RBI for the Wildcats.

Southern Aroostook 12, Wisdom 8

Southern Aroostook took the first game of its doubleheader with Wisdom, winning 12-8.

Shawn Chambers led the Warrior offense, going 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Dikki Chambers added two hits and also drove in two.

Wisdom was led by Alex Bebout, who drove in three runs. Kamden Daigle went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs for the Pioneers.

Wisdom 9, Southern Aroostook 6

Wisdom answered back in game two, picking up a 9-6 win to split the doubleheader.

Preston Lavoie led the Pioneers, going 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Tanner Marquis went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs, James Desjardins went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Joel Desjardins added two hits.

For Southern Aroostook, Shawn Grass went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

MCI 22, Houlton 7

The Houlton boys fell to MCI, 22-7.

For the Shires, Gabe Henderson and Mason White each had two hits, while Colin Larrabee added an RBI triple.

Katahdin 18, Madawaska 1

Katahdin opened its doubleheader against Madawaska with an 18-1 win.

Conor Schmidt, Calvin Richardson, and Bradley Swallow each drove in two runs for the Cougars. Matt Ayotte drove in Madawaska’s lone run.

Katahdin 11, Madawaska 2

Katahdin completed the doubleheader sweep with an 11-2 win in game two.

Conor Schmidt drove in four runs for the Cougars. Calvin Richardson and Bradley Swallow each went 3-for-3, while Addison Young went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Owen Gagnon drove in Madawaska’s run.

Softball

Presque Isle 4, John Bapst 3

The Presque Isle girls opened their doubleheader with a come-from-behind 4-3 win over John Bapst.

Kolbie Langley delivered the big swing for the Wildcats, hitting a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it.

John Bapst 15, Presque Isle 10

John Bapst came back to win the second game of the doubleheader, 15-10.

Wisdom 16, Southern Aroostook 1

Wisdom picked up a 16-1 win over Southern Aroostook in the first game of their doubleheader.

Ava Lerman pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. E. Cyr drove in three runs to lead the Lady Pioneer offense.

Wisdom 16, Southern Aroostook 12

Wisdom completed the softball sweep with a 16-12 win in game two, plating six runs in the top of the sixth inning.

K. Daigle had two hits and drove in two runs for Wisdom.

Southern Aroostook’s offense came alive in game two. Kendal Lawlor had a hit and drove in three runs, while Alexa Hersey and Jasmyn Ellingwood each had a hit and drove in two.

Even in the loss, Brooke Shields had a strong pitching performance, going six innings and striking out 19.

Houlton 12, MCI 2

The Houlton girls picked up a 12-2 win over MCI.

Amelia Matwyko went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs and also pitched six innings, allowing five hits while striking out six.

Leah Swallow and Amelia Flewelling each drove in two runs for the Lady Shires.

Katahdin 15, Madawaska 0

Katahdin earned a 15-0 softball win over Madawaska.