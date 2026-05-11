Spring Week Three brought another busy stretch of County sports, and now it is time to vote for the next Athlete of the Week.

This week’s nominees include standout performances from softball, baseball, track and field, and lacrosse, with athletes delivering big numbers at the plate, on the mound, on the track, in the field, and in the draw circle.

Voting is live now and will remain open until Thursday at 1 p.m. The Spring Week Three Athlete of the Week winner will be announced Friday morning.

Here are this week’s nominees.

Brooke Shields, Southern Aroostook Softball

Brooke Shields put together one of the biggest all-around weeks of the spring season.

Shields went 9-for-10 at the plate with 10 RBIs, and also pitched a 5-inning win with 14 strikeouts. Later in the week, even in a loss to Wisdom, Shields struck out 19 over six innings.

Max Morrow, Caribou Track And Field

Max Morrow had a standout day at the PVC Week Three track and field meet.

Morrow won three individual events, taking first in the boys 100 meter dash, boys 200 meter dash, and boys triple jump.

Jonah LeBlanc, Fort Fairfield Baseball

Jonah LeBlanc delivered one of the top pitching performances of the week for Fort Fairfield.

LeBlanc threw a 5-inning no-hitter in a 12-0 win over Southern Aroostook, striking out 14 in the victory.

Polly Cullen, Katahdin Softball

Polly Cullen returned to the Katahdin lineup in a big way.

In her first outing back from injury, Cullen struck out 16, making an immediate impact in the circle for the Cougars.

Tori Ervin, Northern Maine Moose Girls Lacrosse

Tori Ervin had a strong week for the Northern Maine Moose girls lacrosse team.

In a close loss to Hampden Academy, Ervin won eight draws. She followed that up in Northern Maine’s first win of the season by scoring 4 goals on 4 shots and winning 11 draws against Lawrence/Winslow.

Collin McCrum, Washburn Baseball

Collin McCrum had a productive week for the Washburn baseball team.

McCrum went 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs, including a two-RBI base hit against Katahdin to help pace the Beavers offensively.

Kason Bua, Presque Isle Baseball

Kason Bua had a strong all-around performance for Presque Isle in a 2-0 win over John Bapst.

Bua pitched the shutout, striking out seven on just 72 pitches. He also helped himself at the plate with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.

Voting Is Open

Cast your vote for the Spring Week Three Athlete of the Week now.

Voting closes Thursday at 1 p.m., and the winner will be announced Friday morning.