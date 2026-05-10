The PVC Week Three track and field meet brought together athletes from across the region, and County schools had plenty of names near the top of the results sheet.

Presque Isle led the way in the team standings, sweeping both the girls and boys titles. The Presque Isle girls finished first with 249 points, ahead of Orono, Bucksport and Caribou. The Presque Isle boys also finished first with 155 points, followed by Caribou, Bucksport and Fort Fairfield.

Caribou’s Max Morrow had one of the top individual days of the meet, winning the boys 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash and triple jump. Presque Isle’s Lucas Freeman swept the boys hurdles, winning both the 110 and 300 meter hurdle events.

On the girls side, Presque Isle piled up points across several events, including the high jump, triple jump, throws and distance races. Caribou’s Emma Graves won the girls 800 and finished second in the 1600, while Presque Isle’s Aleah Rideout won the girls 3200 and finished second in the 400.

Fort Fairfield also had a strong day in the field events, led by Ethan Walsh’s wins in the boys long jump and high jump. Fort Kent added wins from Sam Johnson in the boys javelin and Gavin Severe in the boys discus.

Girls Team Scores

Presque Isle - 249 Orono - 149 Bucksport - 83 Caribou - 68 Houlton/GHCA - 12 Fort Kent - 8 Fort Fairfield - 6 Maine School of Science and Math - 1

Boys Team Scores

Presque Isle - 155 Caribou - 101 Bucksport - 85 Fort Fairfield - 71 Orono - 58 Fort Kent - 54 Houlton/GHCA - 41 Maine School of Science and Math - 4 Washburn - 2

Top 5 Finishers By Event

Relays

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

Houlton/GHCA - 9:18.57 Caribou - 9:36.96

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

Bucksport - 47.65 Fort Kent - 48.91 Caribou - 49.52 Orono - 50.47 Presque Isle - 50.60

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

Orono - 4:34.47 Presque Isle - 4:53.91 Orono - 5:01.04 Orono - 5:01.69 Bucksport - 5:02.86

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

Bucksport - 3:58.98 Caribou - 4:00.76 Presque Isle - 4:01.44 Fort Fairfield - 4:02.35 Orono - 4:06.86

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

Orono - 11:06.19 Presque Isle - 11:44.49 Bucksport - 12:12.09 Caribou - 13:02.38

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

Orono - 54.41 Bucksport - 55.46 Presque Isle - 56.88 Orono - 59.23 Orono - 59.56

Hurdles

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Easnadh Nobel To’olo, Orono - 15.72 Madison Rose, Bucksport - 17.14 Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle - 17.51 April Mazur, Houlton/GHCA - 19.34 Neve O’Donnell, Presque Isle - 19.44

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle - 17.07 Fritz Gabo, Fort Fairfield - 18.05 Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield - 18.39 Thomas Langille, Presque Isle - 19.04 Dylan Forbes, Orono - 19.80

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

Madison Rose, Bucksport - 48.65 Elizabeth Robbins, Caribou - 55.26 Neve O’Donnell, Presque Isle - 55.69 Bailey Ellis, Orono - 58.46

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle - 45.42 Fritz Gabo, Fort Fairfield - 46.34 Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield - 47.01 Thomas Langille, Presque Isle - 48.46 Xander Jamieson, Caribou - 49.17

Sprints And Distance

Girls 100 Meter Dash

Haley Rose, Bucksport - 12.52 Madison Rose, Bucksport - 13.01 Lucy Cheney, Presque Isle - 13.67 Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle - 13.71 Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle - 13.81

Boys 100 Meter Dash

Max Morrow, Caribou - 11.18 Zack Carrier, Bucksport - 11.53 Dale Pelletier, Fort Kent - 11.76 Christopher Edgecomb, Presque Isle - 11.86 Troy Celik, Fort Kent - 12.01

Girls 400 Meter Dash

Sam Reidy, Orono - 1:02.81 Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle - 1:04.86 Sophie Kulikouski, Orono - 1:07.62 Carrlyn Buck, Presque Isle - 1:08.05 Dakota Shorey, Orono - 1:08.30

Boys 400 Meter Dash

Christopher Edgecomb, Presque Isle - 57.50 Isaac Gogain, Presque Isle - 58.30 Dom Madore, Orono - 58.44 Zander Mussmann, Maine School of Science and Math - 58.93 Ty Tweedie, Orono - 1:00.58

Girls 800 Meter Run

Emma Graves, Caribou - 2:30.82 Audra Brooks, Orono - 2:48.31 Emily Sherman, Orono - 2:55.75 Lydia Bragdon, Presque Isle - 2:56.66 April Mazur, Houlton/GHCA - 3:02.91

Boys 800 Meter Run

Connor Meshey, Bucksport - 2:06.85 Connor Kedzierski, Bucksport - 2:10.33 Seth Dubay, Caribou - 2:11.35 Reid Quirk, Orono - 2:16.35 Malachi Witmer, Houlton/GHCA - 2:21.35

Girls 1600 Meter Run

Maya Boyington, Orono - 5:25.51 Emma Graves, Caribou - 5:39.85 Ellie Arsenault, Orono - 6:22.61 Marie Johnston, Presque Isle - 6:36.14 Jade Clayton, Presque Isle - 6:39.64

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Connor Kedzierski, Bucksport - 4:48.82 Scott Stubbs, Caribou - 4:52.54 Brady Cox, Orono - 4:53.08 Nathan Brady, Houlton/GHCA - 4:55.15 Nathaniel Hileman, Bucksport - 4:57.20

Girls 200 Meter Dash

Haley Rose, Bucksport - 25.76 Lucy Cheney, Presque Isle - 28.87 Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle - 28.95 Keira Tompkins, Presque Isle - 29.23 Toni Ogunlela, Orono - 29.40

Boys 200 Meter Dash

Max Morrow, Caribou - 22.66 Zack Carrier, Bucksport - 24.10 Christopher Edgecomb, Presque Isle - 24.13 Connor Meshey, Bucksport - 25.32 Owen McIntire, Orono - 25.34

Girls 3200 Meter Run

Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle - 12:19.96 Clara White, Orono - 12:28.52 Emily Sherman, Orono - 14:21.33 Gloria Dionne, Caribou - 14:41.59 Rowan Jergenson, Bucksport - 15:02.31

Boys 3200 Meter Run

Pierce Gorneault, Caribou - 10:28.92 Scott Stubbs, Caribou - 10:44.12 Tewolde Stewart, Caribou - 10:45.53 Brady Cox, Orono - 10:57.43 Nathaniel Hileman, Bucksport - 11:02.56

Race Walk

Girls 1600 Meter Race Walk

Emerson Miller, Presque Isle - 8:53.76 Hattie Cogswell, Presque Isle - 9:25.86 Caela Day, Caribou - 10:11.20 Lilli Orcutt, Bucksport - 11:07.94 Kaitlyn Crouse, Caribou - 11:44.38

Boys 1600 Meter Race Walk

David Brewer, Orono - 7:42.70 Joseph Cote, Presque Isle - 9:27.44 Ishmael Salter, Presque Isle - 9:51.85 Geonni Guevara, Presque Isle - 11:03.94 Parker Ouellette, Caribou - 11:29.72

Field Events

Girls High Jump

Libby Greenlaw, Presque Isle - 4-8 Haleigh Archer, Presque Isle - 4-8 Carrlyn Buck, Presque Isle - 4-8 Keira Tompkins, Presque Isle - 4-4 Savannah Collin, Fort Kent - 4-2

Boys High Jump

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield - 6-4 Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle - 6-0 Isaac Gogain, Presque Isle - 5-6 Isaac Watson, Houlton/GHCA - 5-4 Sam Johnson, Fort Kent - 5-4

Girls Long Jump

Easnadh Nobel To’olo, Orono - 18-0.50 Addie Duran, Orono - 14-7.25 Libby Greenlaw, Presque Isle - 14-0.50 Haleigh Archer, Presque Isle - 13-11 Toni Ogunlela, Orono - 13-9.25

Boys Long Jump

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield - 20-0 Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle - 19-7.25 Isaac Watson, Houlton/GHCA - 18-10 Dale Pelletier, Fort Kent - 18-0 Spencer Freeman, Presque Isle - 17-1.75

Girls Triple Jump

Carrlyn Buck, Presque Isle - 31-2.25 Annamarie Blanchard, Presque Isle - 30-3.50 Brenna Carlow, Presque Isle - 29-10.50 Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle - 29-1.50 Arabella Grott, Fort Kent - 28-11.25

Boys Triple Jump

Max Morrow, Caribou - 39-4 Isaac Gogain, Presque Isle - 35-3.75 Dale Pelletier, Fort Kent - 34-9.25 Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield - 33-5.50 Jacoby Dow, Presque Isle - 31-7.25

Girls Javelin

McKayla Guerrette, Presque Isle - 98-0 Lily Rand, Orono - 95-8 Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle - 87-8 Belle Valenzuela, Bucksport - 76-8 Kloe DeMerchant, Presque Isle - 73-1

Boys Javelin

Sam Johnson, Fort Kent - 141-6 James Brady, Houlton/GHCA - 137-8 Blair Guerrette, Presque Isle - 130-3 Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle - 128-5 Jack Morrison, Bucksport - 121-2

Girls Discus

Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle - 86-6 Annamarie Blanchard, Presque Isle - 83-2 Isabella McCarthy, Houlton/GHCA - 81-9 Chloe Boma, Caribou - 78-5 Rachel Wilson, Fort Kent - 75-4

Boys Discus

Gavin Severe, Fort Kent - 128-2 David Shaw, Presque Isle - 119-10 Ben Chartier, Fort Fairfield - 110-2 Nathan Brady, Houlton/GHCA - 109-4 Ethan Davis, Orono - 108-0

Girls Shot Put

Chloe Boma, Caribou - 30-7 Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle - 27-6.50 Kloe DeMerchant, Presque Isle - 26-2.50 Aubrey Ellsworth, Presque Isle - 25-9.50 Teaghan Hoyt, Orono - 25-6.50

Boys Shot Put

Jack Morrison, Bucksport - 41-10 Noah Holland, Presque Isle - 39-2 Gavin Severe, Fort Kent - 36-4 Connor Bouchard, Orono - 34-10 Landon Markie, Washburn - 34-9

Girls Pole Vault

Easnadh Nobel To’olo, Orono - 10-0 Annamarie Blanchard, Presque Isle - 8-0 Elizabeth Robbins, Caribou - 7-0 Victoria Foster, Bucksport - 6-0 Haleigh Archer, Presque Isle - 6-0

Boys Pole Vault