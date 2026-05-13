Aroostook County teams were active on the baseball diamond, softball field, and tennis courts on Monday, May 12, with Fort Fairfield making a statement in both baseball and softball, and Caribou continuing to roll on the tennis courts.

Baseball

Fort Fairfield 20, Madawaska 0

Fort Fairfield rolled to a dominant 20-0 win over Madawaska.

Softball

Fort Fairfield 11, Madawaska 10

The Fort Fairfield girls completed the sweep with an 11-10 win over Madawaska in a game that went right down to the wire.

Tennis

Presque Isle Boys 3, Houlton/GHCA 2

Presque Isle edged Houlton/GHCA 3-2 in boys tennis. Jaeden Wu picked up a point for Houlton/GHCA at Singles #2, defeating Cam Locke 8-2. The Doubles #2 team of Dayton Shields and James Baillargeon also earned a point by default. Cole Watson dropped Singles #1 to Jacob Bennet 1-8, Will Baillargeon fell at Singles #3 to Duke Deschaine 6-8, and the Doubles #1 team of Miles Berthiaume and Jacob Thibodeau lost to Quinn Graves and Ethan Bosse 3-8.

Presque Isle Girls 4, Houlton/GHCA 1

Presque Isle took the girls match 4-1 over Houlton/GHCA. Karyssa Kenney provided the lone Houlton/GHCA point at Singles #3, defeating Kapri Griffeth 8-3. Alice Korzekwa — who earlier this spring became the first County tennis player to automatically qualify for the state tournament — won Singles #1 for Presque Isle, defeating Ryan Perfitt 8-0. Brooklyn Philbrook fell at Singles #2 to Sabine Pickett-Wells 0-8, the Doubles #1 team of Stephanie Tuttle and Morgan Nuccio dropped their match 6-8 to Meredith House and Mackenzie Vigue, and Addi Nadeau and Anna Johnson fell 0-8 at Doubles #2 to Payton Monahan and Peyton McKinley.

Caribou Boys 5, Fort Kent 0

The Caribou boys swept Fort Kent 5-0 in a home match, moving to 7-0 on the season. Ben Bouchard defeated Mason Pelletier 8-0, 8-1. Mason Merchant defeated James Wilson 8-0, 8-1. James Bennett defeated Wyatt Daigle 8-0, 8-2. The doubles team of Miller and Tetlow defeated Saucier and Daigle 8-1, 8-5, and Bouchard and Spooner closed it out over Michaud and Roy 8-0, 8-0.

Caribou Girls 5, Fort Kent 0

The Caribou girls matched the boys with a 5-0 sweep of Fort Kent, also moving to 7-0 on the season. Adriana Deschaine defeated Addison Chase 8-3, 8-2. Isabella Albert defeated Laney Caron 8-6, 8-1. Carly Levesque defeated Haidyn Saucier 8-2, 8-0. Madison Thibault and Vivian Bell defeated Tilly Daigle and Lilly Bouchard 8-4, 8-4. Annabelle Smith and Taylor Adams closed out the match over Simone Guimond and Ella Dubois 8-5, 8-3.

At 7-0, both Caribou tennis programs are putting together a season worth watching.

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