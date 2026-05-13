County Teams Active On The Diamond And Courts On May 12
Aroostook County teams were active on the baseball diamond, softball field, and tennis courts on Monday, May 12, with Fort Fairfield making a statement in both baseball and softball, and Caribou continuing to roll on the tennis courts.
Baseball
Fort Fairfield 20, Madawaska 0
Fort Fairfield rolled to a dominant 20-0 win over Madawaska.
Softball
Fort Fairfield 11, Madawaska 10
The Fort Fairfield girls completed the sweep with an 11-10 win over Madawaska in a game that went right down to the wire.
Tennis
Presque Isle Boys 3, Houlton/GHCA 2
Presque Isle edged Houlton/GHCA 3-2 in boys tennis. Jaeden Wu picked up a point for Houlton/GHCA at Singles #2, defeating Cam Locke 8-2. The Doubles #2 team of Dayton Shields and James Baillargeon also earned a point by default. Cole Watson dropped Singles #1 to Jacob Bennet 1-8, Will Baillargeon fell at Singles #3 to Duke Deschaine 6-8, and the Doubles #1 team of Miles Berthiaume and Jacob Thibodeau lost to Quinn Graves and Ethan Bosse 3-8.
Presque Isle Girls 4, Houlton/GHCA 1
Presque Isle took the girls match 4-1 over Houlton/GHCA. Karyssa Kenney provided the lone Houlton/GHCA point at Singles #3, defeating Kapri Griffeth 8-3. Alice Korzekwa — who earlier this spring became the first County tennis player to automatically qualify for the state tournament — won Singles #1 for Presque Isle, defeating Ryan Perfitt 8-0. Brooklyn Philbrook fell at Singles #2 to Sabine Pickett-Wells 0-8, the Doubles #1 team of Stephanie Tuttle and Morgan Nuccio dropped their match 6-8 to Meredith House and Mackenzie Vigue, and Addi Nadeau and Anna Johnson fell 0-8 at Doubles #2 to Payton Monahan and Peyton McKinley.
Caribou Boys 5, Fort Kent 0
The Caribou boys swept Fort Kent 5-0 in a home match, moving to 7-0 on the season. Ben Bouchard defeated Mason Pelletier 8-0, 8-1. Mason Merchant defeated James Wilson 8-0, 8-1. James Bennett defeated Wyatt Daigle 8-0, 8-2. The doubles team of Miller and Tetlow defeated Saucier and Daigle 8-1, 8-5, and Bouchard and Spooner closed it out over Michaud and Roy 8-0, 8-0.
Caribou Girls 5, Fort Kent 0
The Caribou girls matched the boys with a 5-0 sweep of Fort Kent, also moving to 7-0 on the season. Adriana Deschaine defeated Addison Chase 8-3, 8-2. Isabella Albert defeated Laney Caron 8-6, 8-1. Carly Levesque defeated Haidyn Saucier 8-2, 8-0. Madison Thibault and Vivian Bell defeated Tilly Daigle and Lilly Bouchard 8-4, 8-4. Annabelle Smith and Taylor Adams closed out the match over Simone Guimond and Ella Dubois 8-5, 8-3.
At 7-0, both Caribou tennis programs are putting together a season worth watching.
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