The MPA State Championship Tennis Tournament gets underway Thursday, and Aroostook County will have plenty of representation in both singles and doubles competition.

Players from Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Kent, Houlton and Van Buren are listed across the state championship brackets, giving County tennis fans several matches to follow as the tournament begins May 14.

The singles tournament begins Thursday with first and second-round matches. The Round of 16 and quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, May 15, beginning at 9 a.m., with the semifinals and championship matches set for Saturday, May 16, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The doubles tournament also begins Thursday, with quarterfinal matches set for Friday morning at Edward Little High School. The doubles semifinals and finals are scheduled for Saturday at Bates College.

County Boys In The State Singles Bracket

Aroostook County will be well represented on the boys singles side.

Presque Isle’s Garrett White will open Thursday morning against Claus Hinck of Lincoln Academy, while Mason Pelletier of Fort Kent will face Luis Chavez of Fryeburg Academy. Both matches are listed for the first group of the day, with an 8 a.m. match time.

Caribou’s Ben Bouchard is scheduled to face Carlos Carbonell of Marshwood in a projected 10:45 a.m. match. Later in the day, Caribou teammate James Bennett will take on Harry Holmstrom of MCI in a projected 12:15 p.m. match.

Presque Isle’s Jacob Bennett is also in the boys singles field and will face Josh Grunkemeyer of Bangor in a projected 3:15 p.m. matchup.

The boys singles bracket includes 12 seeded players, led by No. 1 Matt Morneault of Falmouth, No. 2 Alberto Cutone of Kennebunk, No. 3 Adrian Mazurenko of Falmouth and No. 4 Arya Bhatia of Cheverus.

County Girls In The State Singles Bracket

The girls singles tournament also includes several Aroostook County athletes.

Houlton’s Ryan Perfitt will open against Kennedy Lambert of Ellsworth in an 8 a.m. first-round match.

At a projected 9:15 a.m., Van Buren’s Emily Lapierre will face Jade Young of Madison, while Caribou’s Adriana Deschaine will take on Denali Momot of Windham.

Presque Isle’s Sabine Wells-Puckett is scheduled to meet Jules Kotzan of Falmouth in a projected 12:15 p.m. match. Caribou’s Isabella Albert will face Sabina Petrucci of Yarmouth in a projected 1:45 p.m. matchup.

Presque Isle’s Alice Korzekwa gives the County a seeded player in the girls singles bracket. Korzekwa is listed as the No. 8 seed and will begin in the second round Thursday against the winner of Riley Barron of York and Julia Spencer of Brewer. That match is projected for 4:45 p.m.

Caribou Boys Doubles Team Opens Thursday Morning

The state doubles tournament also has a County storyline right near the top.

Caribou’s Owen Tetlow and Declan Miller are scheduled to face Jack Thaller and Ryder Shardlow of Winthrop/Maranacook/Monmouth on Thursday. Their match is listed with a 9:45 a.m. report time and a projected 10:15 a.m. start.

The winner of that match will move on to face the No. 1 seeded team of Eli Sidhu and Luke Kusel of Falmouth later Thursday. That match is listed in the 12:45 p.m. report window, with a projected 1:15 p.m. start.

Van Buren Girls Doubles Team Also In State Field

Van Buren’s Madelyn Marquis and Taylor Ouellette are also part of the doubles championship field.

The Van Buren duo will face Brooklyn Hart and Ava Libby of Waterville on Thursday, with an 11:15 a.m. report time and projected 11:45 a.m. start.

The winner would advance into the next round of the girls doubles bracket as the tournament continues toward Friday’s quarterfinals.

State Tournament Schedule

Singles first and second-round matches are scheduled for Thursday, May 14. The Round of 16 and quarterfinals will follow Friday, May 15, beginning at 9 a.m. The singles semifinals and championship matches are scheduled for Saturday, May 16, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Doubles play also begins Thursday, May 14. Quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Friday morning at Edward Little High School, with the semifinals and finals set for Saturday, May 16, at Bates College.

With singles players from Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Kent, Houlton and Van Buren, along with doubles teams from Caribou and Van Buren, Aroostook County tennis will have a strong presence as the state championship tournament begins.

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