Monday’s County sports slate brought a full round of baseball and softball action, with several teams putting together big offensive performances and a few strong outings in the circle and on the mound.

Caribou swept Fort Kent, Fort Fairfield swept Ashland, Katahdin picked up wins over Southern Aroostook, and Washburn had a high-scoring day against Hodgdon.

Baseball

Caribou 14, Fort Kent 4

The Caribou boys picked up a 14-4 win over Fort Kent.

Camden Codrey went 2-for-4 and drove in 4 runs for the Vikings, while Chandler St. Peter went 2-for-3 and added 3 RBIs.

For Fort Kent, Tobias Naranja went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs for the Warriors.

Katahdin 13, Southern Aroostook 4

Katahdin continued its strong stretch with a 13-4 win over Southern Aroostook.

Calvin Richardson went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs for the Cougars, while Bradley Swallow had a 3-for-4 day. Wyatt Pipes also went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, and Conor Schmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

For Southern Aroostook, Jakoby Porter went 2-for-4 and Isaiah Foster went 2-for-3.

Washburn 16, Hodgdon 9

Washburn picked up a 16-9 win over Hodgdon in a high-scoring matchup.

Miles Tate and Jensen Bell each went 1-for-3 and drove in 3 runs for the Beavers.

For Hodgdon, Noah Arbab went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and two runs scored. Jacob Tuttle and Mason Polchies each drove in two runs for the Hawks.

Fort Fairfield 12, Ashland 1

Fort Fairfield earned a 12-1 win over Ashland.

Seven different Tigers collected hits in the victory, while Cayden Ala was dominant on the mound. Ala pitched four perfect innings and struck out nine.

Softball

Caribou 11, Fort Kent 0

The Caribou girls shut out Fort Kent, 11-0.

Olivia Beaulieu pitched a one-hitter for the Lady Vikings, striking out seven. She also added two hits at the plate.

Lilly McCrossin, Lily Bell, and Mackenzie Cole each added two hits for Caribou.

Wisdom 16, Central Aroostook 1

Wisdom picked up a 16-1 win over Central Aroostook.

Emma Soucy led the charge with two hits, driving in four, and Mikayla Michaud went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Lady Pioneers. Ava Lerman pitched three scoreless innings and struck out seven.

Katahdin 17, Southern Aroostook 4

Katahdin earned a 17-4 win over Southern Aroostook.

Fort Fairfield 18, Ashland 8

Fort Fairfield picked up an 18-8 win over Ashland.

Washburn 32, Hodgdon 13

Washburn had a huge offensive day in a 32-13 win over Hodgdon.

Anna Castonguay had two hits and drove in 3 runs for the Lady Beavers.

For Hodgdon, Caleigh Clark, Alyssa Estabrook, Mariah Silliboy, and Miley Suitter each drove in two runs for the Lady Hawks.

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