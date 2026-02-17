Caribou didn’t just win, they sent a message.

Final: Caribou 73, Calais 47

Run: Caribou closed the first on a 20-2 surge to lead 20-7

Leaders: Owen Corrigan 27 points (6 assists), Chandler St. Peter 17

The top-seed Vikings (15-3) weathered an early Calais burst, then took over on both ends and rolled to a 73-47 win over the eighth-seed Blue Devils (9-10) in Bangor. With the victory, Caribou moves to 16-3 and will face No. 5 Washington Academy, which knocked off Foxcroft Academy 52-42 in the game before this one.

Calais came out firing and scored the first five points, but Caribou’s response was immediate and loud. The Vikings turned up the pressure, started getting clean looks in transition, and slammed the first quarter shut with a 20-2 run. Chandler St. Peter was everywhere in the opening frame, scoring 11 points as Caribou built a 20-7 lead after one.

The Vikings kept the foot on the gas in the second, and this time it was Owen Corrigan doing the heavy lifting. Corrigan poured in 12 points in the quarter, Caribou stayed relentless defensively, and the Vikings took a 39-23 lead into halftime.

The third quarter settled into a basket-trading stretch, but Calais could not take advantage of the chances that were there, and Caribou stayed in complete control. The Vikings led 56-31 after three, then finished strong with the reserves continuing the pace and the bench scoring the final 11 points to close out the 73-47 win.

Corrigan led Caribou with 27 points and 6 assists. St. Peter added 17 points and 5 rebounds, and Landon Belanger finished with 10. Calais ends its season 9-11, led by Zach Lacoote with 11 points.

