Wisdom Walks Off Hodgdon, Fort Fairfield Softball Stays Unbeaten

Thursday’s County baseball and softball slate featured extra innings, close finishes, and a few big offensive performances across the region.

Wisdom baseball picked up a walk-off win over Hodgdon in eight innings, Fort Fairfield baseball had a strong day against Southern Aroostook, and Madawaska earned a win over Washburn. On the softball side, Fort Fairfield stayed unbeaten, Ashland put together a big offensive game, and Washburn picked up a win over Madawaska.

Baseball

Wisdom 5, Hodgdon 4, 8 innings

Wisdom and Hodgdon played a close one, with the Pioneers coming away with a 5-4 win in eight innings.

Joel Desjardins helped keep the game alive for Wisdom in the seventh, tying it at 3-3 with an RBI single. Hodgdon answered with a run in the top of the eighth, but Wisdom came back again.

Chris Babin and Kamden Daigle each collected a hit and scored in the bottom half, helping the Pioneers walk it off.

Sam Tardif went 2-for-3 and scored twice for Wisdom. Hodgdon had six different players collect hits in the loss.

Fort Fairfield 14, Southern Aroostook 1

Fort Fairfield picked up a 14-1 win over Southern Aroostook.

Levi Cole and Jacob Edgecomb each drove in 3 runs for the Tigers. On the mound, Graydon King and Cayden Ala combined for five strong innings, allowing just one run.

Madawaska 12, Washburn 4

Madawaska earned a 12-4 win over Washburn behind a strong offensive day.

Ian Albert went 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs and scored three times for the Owls. Carter Guerrette went 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs and two runs scored.

Isaac Beaulieu pitched seven innings for Madawaska, allowing just two earned runs while striking out 12.

For Washburn, Collin McCrum, Avery Nadeau and Isaiah Dumont each drove in a run.

Calais 20, Houlton 5

Houlton fell to Calais, 20-5.

For the Shires, Calin Larrabee and JD Beck each drove in two runs.

Softball

Ashland 23, Hodgdon 5

Ashland had a big day at the plate in a 23-5 win over Hodgdon.

Claire Bauzenberger led the Lady Hornets, going 4-for-4 and driving in 5 runs. Addison Labelle and Sadie Trams each added three hits.

Fort Fairfield 8, Southern Aroostook 7

Fort Fairfield stayed unbeaten with a close 8-7 win over Southern Aroostook.

Avery Solomon drove in 2 runs to lead the Lady Tigers, who improved to 7-0 on the season.

Southern Aroostook had a strong offensive day as well. Kendal Lawlor went 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs, Alexa Hersey drove in 3, and Brooke Shields went 3-for-4.

Washburn 12, Madawaska 8

Washburn picked up a 12-8 win over Madawaska.

Houlton 14, Calais 1

The Houlton girls picked up a 14-1 win over Calais.

Amelia Matwyko went 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs and also pitched an inning of scoreless relief. Leah Swallow was strong in the circle, pitching four innings of one-hit ball and striking out six. Swallow also helped herself at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring three times for the Lady Shires.

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