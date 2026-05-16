Caribou track and field athletes had a strong showing at Friday’s MDI meet, with the Vikings picking up several event wins and top-10 finishes across the track and field events.

On the girls side, Emma Graves led the way with a win in the 3200 meter run and a second-place finish in the 1600. Caela Day also won the 1600 meter race walk, while Kaitlyn Crouse finished second in the same event.

Elizabeth Robbins added a second-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles, and Chloe Boma had a strong day in the throws, placing second in discus and third in shot put.

On the boys side, Max Morrow won the 400 meter dash, while Seth Dubay won the 800 meter run. The Vikings also had a strong showing in the distance events, with Scott Stubbs finishing second in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200, while Pierce Gorneault placed third in the 3200.

Here are the Caribou finishers who placed in the top 10.

Girls Top-10 Finishers

1600 Meter Race Walk

Caela Day - 9:45.21 Kaitlyn Crouse - 11:38.02 Lydia Masters - 13:03.94

200 Meter Dash

Elizabeth Robbins - 30.33

400 Meter Dash

Caela Day - 1:20.54 Lillianna Kendall - 1:31.03

1600 Meter Run

Emma Graves - 5:27.46 Gloria Dionne - 6:14.28

3200 Meter Run

Emma Graves - 12:01.17 Gloria Dionne - 13:45.65

300 Meter Hurdles

Elizabeth Robbins - 54.72

4x100 Meter Relay

Caribou Relay Team - 1:03.46

4x400 Meter Relay

Caribou Relay Team - 5:12.38

Triple Jump

Emma Graves - 28-9

Pole Vault

Elizabeth Robbins - 7-0

Discus

Chloe Boma - 91-8 Aj Mierzwa - 65-6

Shot Put

Chloe Boma - 33-0 Aj Mierzwa - 24-2

Boys Top-10 Finishers

400 Meter Dash

Max Morrow - 50.33

800 Meter Run

Seth Dubay - 2:08.40

1600 Meter Run

Scott Stubbs - 4:54.41 Isaac Brissette - 5:44.04

3200 Meter Run

Pierce Gorneault - 10:12.05 Scott Stubbs - 10:32.54 Tewolde Stewart - 10:44.50 Cameron Levesque - 11:41.56

110 Meter Hurdles

Xander Jamieson - 19.83 Seth Dubay - 20.15

300 Meter Hurdles

Xander Jamieson - 49.07 Cullen Lagasse - 52.19 John Bechtel - 54.76

4x100 Meter Relay

Caribou Relay Team - 56.80

4x400 Meter Relay

Caribou Relay Team - 4:02.76

4x800 Meter Relay

Caribou Relay Team - 9:23.77

High Jump

Josiah Morningstar - 4-10

Pole Vault

Cullen Lagasse - 8-6

Discus

Parker Ouellette - 86-7

Javelin

Josiah Morningstar - 101-2 Noah Dube - 97-8

Spring Week Four Athlete of the Week nominations are still open, until Sunday 9pm. Nominate a student-athlete [HERE]