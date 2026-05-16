Caribou Track Athletes Post Strong Top-10 Finishes At MDI Meet
Caribou track and field athletes had a strong showing at Friday’s MDI meet, with the Vikings picking up several event wins and top-10 finishes across the track and field events.
On the girls side, Emma Graves led the way with a win in the 3200 meter run and a second-place finish in the 1600. Caela Day also won the 1600 meter race walk, while Kaitlyn Crouse finished second in the same event.
Elizabeth Robbins added a second-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles, and Chloe Boma had a strong day in the throws, placing second in discus and third in shot put.
On the boys side, Max Morrow won the 400 meter dash, while Seth Dubay won the 800 meter run. The Vikings also had a strong showing in the distance events, with Scott Stubbs finishing second in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200, while Pierce Gorneault placed third in the 3200.
Here are the Caribou finishers who placed in the top 10.
Girls Top-10 Finishers
1600 Meter Race Walk
- Caela Day - 9:45.21
- Kaitlyn Crouse - 11:38.02
- Lydia Masters - 13:03.94
200 Meter Dash
- Elizabeth Robbins - 30.33
400 Meter Dash
- Caela Day - 1:20.54
- Lillianna Kendall - 1:31.03
1600 Meter Run
- Emma Graves - 5:27.46
- Gloria Dionne - 6:14.28
3200 Meter Run
- Emma Graves - 12:01.17
- Gloria Dionne - 13:45.65
300 Meter Hurdles
- Elizabeth Robbins - 54.72
4x100 Meter Relay
- Caribou Relay Team - 1:03.46
4x400 Meter Relay
- Caribou Relay Team - 5:12.38
Triple Jump
- Emma Graves - 28-9
Pole Vault
- Elizabeth Robbins - 7-0
Discus
- Chloe Boma - 91-8
- Aj Mierzwa - 65-6
Shot Put
- Chloe Boma - 33-0
- Aj Mierzwa - 24-2
Boys Top-10 Finishers
400 Meter Dash
- Max Morrow - 50.33
800 Meter Run
- Seth Dubay - 2:08.40
1600 Meter Run
- Scott Stubbs - 4:54.41
- Isaac Brissette - 5:44.04
3200 Meter Run
- Pierce Gorneault - 10:12.05
- Scott Stubbs - 10:32.54
- Tewolde Stewart - 10:44.50
- Cameron Levesque - 11:41.56
110 Meter Hurdles
- Xander Jamieson - 19.83
- Seth Dubay - 20.15
300 Meter Hurdles
- Xander Jamieson - 49.07
- Cullen Lagasse - 52.19
- John Bechtel - 54.76
4x100 Meter Relay
- Caribou Relay Team - 56.80
4x400 Meter Relay
- Caribou Relay Team - 4:02.76
4x800 Meter Relay
- Caribou Relay Team - 9:23.77
High Jump
- Josiah Morningstar - 4-10
Pole Vault
- Cullen Lagasse - 8-6
Discus
- Parker Ouellette - 86-7
Javelin
- Josiah Morningstar - 101-2
- Noah Dube - 97-8
Spring Week Four Athlete of the Week nominations are still open, until Sunday 9pm. Nominate a student-athlete [HERE]