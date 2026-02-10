The wait is over. The 2026 Maine high school basketball tournament has arrived, and opening day in Bangor features a strong County presence and a full slate of meaningful games.

On Tuesday, Class S boys play begins at 3:00 PM with a quarterfinal matchup as the fourth-seed Washburn Beavers take on the fifth-seed Shead Tigers.

Later in the evening, the fifth-seed Ashland Lady Hornets face the fourth-seed Deer Isle-Stonington Lady Mariners in a Class S girls quarterfinal at 7:30 PM.

There is also a Class D girls preliminary game at 5:00 PM, with the tenth-seed Fort Fairfield Lady Tigers traveling to Harriington take on the seventh-seed Narraguagus Lady Knights in a win-or-advance showdown.

We will post scores, updates, and results as they happen throughout the tournament.

